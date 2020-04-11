The Tennessee State Board of Education passed several rule changes last week designed to ensure that students aren’t penalized by school closures caused by COVID-19.
The state kept core requirements for the Class of 2020 in English, math and science but reduced the credit requirements in other areas so seniors taking classes such as U.S. government, economics, personal finance and physical education when schools began closing last month still can graduate.
At Maryville High School alone, about 150 students were enrolled in classes such as those, according to Mike Winstead, director of Maryville City Schools.
Under the new rules the state Board of Education adopted Thursday, April 9, no student taking a high school class this spring will receive a grade lower than what they had on March 20, which is the date by which Gov. Bill Lee first asked that all schools close.
Blount County Schools already had adopted a grading system for grades six through 12 for the remainder of this school year anticipating that change.
Seniors don’t have to take the ACT to graduate this year, and while juniors don’t have to take the exam now, school administrators say planning is underway to ensure they have two free opportunities to take the exam later this year.
The state also lifted a new requirement this year that students pass a civics exam to graduate, although local schools reported at the end of the fall semester that virtually all students who took the exam then had passed.
The state is leaving it up to postsecondary schools to handle students in dual enrollment courses, but dual credit courses are a tougher issue, Winstead explained, because many may require a student project. Those discussions among schools and colleges are still in progress.
Different diplomas
School districts may set higher standards for graduation than the state requires, and even in a regular school year some seniors pick up a state diploma at graduation and others a local diploma.
At MHS, Winstead said, “They’ll still be held to the Maryville graduation requirements if they want a Maryville diploma.”
Alcoa City Schools Director Brian Bell said he will ask the school board to adopt the state graduation requirements for this year at its meeting this month.
Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt said Friday, April 10, that he had not made a decision yet on that.
Looking ahead
Currently Tennessee schools are scheduled to remain closed through April 24.
Distance learning opportunities will continue through the closure, and Britt said, “We’re beginning to have some planning in next steps after that.”
“Our calendar is still our calendar,” Bell said, and Alcoa High School teachers have through May 13 to enter grades for students.
If schools reopen in early May, he said, Alcoa will try to put together something for spring sports and other extracurricular activities.
Alcoa High School is working on a virtual, online version of its annual Committed to Excellence student recognition event. “We’re ready to plan a senior prom very quickly,” he said, once they know there is an opportunity to do that.
“We would like to have a graduation ceremony,” he said. “We just don’t know when.”
“If we stay closed, we’re going to go hard with online instruction through May 8,” Winstead said, with the district currently aiming for two to three hours of instruction a day. The remaining two weeks of the school calendar teachers may be focusing more on individual students and credit recovery, opportunities for students to earn needed credits.
“We’ll give plenty of opportunities for kids to get back on track,” he said.
“It’s difficult; we know it,” Winstead said. “Some require a whole lot more support than others.”
Yet he also recognized that while engagement in distance levels is high at other grade levels, among Maryville’s seniors only about four out of five are participating. “It’s not where we want it,” he said.
Bell said participation in Alcoa “varies teacher to teacher and school to school.”
Based on anecdotal evidence, Britt said, “A large, significant portion of our student population is participating,” and the district is developing surveys to gather data.
Despite trying various methods, including phone calls and email, Bell said, “We still have not been able to reach several students,” a number he estimated at less than 25.
“In some cases we’ve even knocked on their door,” he said. Reaching students who had a failing grade on March 20 is particularly important to explain they still have an opportunity to raise their grade.
Overall, Winstead said what the other directors have indicated in their comments: “We continue to be overwhelmed at not only what our teachers have done but our support from parents and how our students have stepped up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.