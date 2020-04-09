The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a third death in Blount County from the coronavirus.
The state published new statistics on the COVID-19 pandemic and reported another death Thursday afternoon.
The victim's death is the second coronavirus fatality that occurred at Blount County Memorial Hospital, a hospital official confirmed. No more details were released on the victim.
The first COVID-19 death in Blount County was reported on Sunday, April 5; the second Blount death was reported by the state's health department on Monday, April 6.
In total, 44 people in Blount have been infected by the virus and 294 have tested negative for coronavirus as of Thursday, April 9. In all, 338 people have been tested in the county.
Blount is one of around 20 counties in Tennessee that have reported virus-related deaths so far.
