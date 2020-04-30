Three summer events that normally take place in downtown Maryville have been canceled for 2020, the Blount Partnership announced Thursday afternoon.
Hops in the Hills, Summer on Broadway and Helen Ross McNabb Big BBQ Bash will not be held this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were scheduled for June 19-20.
Resources will be devoted to resuming the events June 25-26, 2021.
Hops in the Hills ticket holders will be refunded within the next 60 days. Sponsors, crafters, food vendors, beverage vendors and entertainers will be contacted to complete details of the cancellations.
"Even with the latest reopening guidelines put forth by the governor's office and the Center(s) for Disease Control (and Prevention), along with the enormous logistical undertaking and short timeframe to produce the events we felt it was in the best interest of everyone involved from the planning committee to the vendors to the visitors to cancel this year's events," Blount Partnership President/CEO Bryan Daniels said in a statement. "We know this is a great summer event that will be missed, but the current environment is not conducive to holding large events where physical distancing is difficult."
