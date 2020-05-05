The owner of one of Townsend’s newest eateries had a soft opening for her business Saturday, March 9, through the following Monday.
“It just so happened that we were ready to open on March 14,” Janie Griswold said. The business, Healthy Vibes Cafe, was geared to offer alternative, health-centered food options for residents and travelers.
The soft opening went well, Griswold remembered. Saturday, Sunday and Monday she took reservations and gave people a preview of the kind of food she wanted to add to Townsend’s dining options.
Then Tuesday happened. “That was the day the president said, ‘We suggest you stay home,’” Griswold said.
Immediately, she and those working with her changed the concept of how they provided food to customers. They began cooking full meals and offering delivery, pickup and curbside service.
“We were still offering our lunch menu, but three days a week I would put dinner specials out,” she said. “And that really helped us.”
Then she waited to see if the plan would work.
It did, and Griswold is coming out the other end of a national restaurant closure doing OK.
She attributes the survival of the little cafe to her neighbors.
“Thank God for our locals because they supported us,” she said. “If it wasn’t for them, we would have had to shut our doors four days after opening.”
Griswold said she used Facebook to incessantly advertise the cafe and what they were making each day. She served pickup orders and food to passersby.
“Some of our regular customers were ordering two to three times a week,” she said. They would order and then share pictures of the food on social media, bringing her more customers.
Pounding the social media pavement and the enthusiasm of Townsendites helped Griswold make it through more than a month of quarantine, though not completely unscathed.
“Are we struggling? Yes,” she said. “Are we paying bills? Yes. ... After that I said to myself, ‘What a time to open.’”
‘Now or never’
Quarantine is not the only thing Griswold has been dealing with recently. She is emerging from a few other rough spells in her life, too.
Grisworld’s sister recently moved in with her from Indiana to help her open the cafe, but contracted liver cancer soon after. She’s in remission now and has moved back north. “That kind of turned our lives upside down,” Griswold said. Between driving back and forth to Blount Memorial Hospital and working as a server at Misty Morning Cafe, there was a point where she realized “It’s now or never.”
So she opened her doors in March, figuratively.
But she didn’t calculate the chaos COVID-19 would bring. No one did.
Now, between her son, Devon, and her help at the cafe, Lily Calabrese, Griswold at least has her footing. The cafe is now part of the Townsend restaurant family.
Sadly, just as Healthy Vibes opened, Misty Mountain burned down. The Holt family who owned it is trying to make up for the losses by raising money on GoFundMe.
‘Happy vibes’
“First we were just going to open a bakery,” Griswold said. For around two years she’s been baking bread at home and selling it. Now her menu is replete with options: fresh, local, organic food and “something for those with a sweet tooth,” she added.
With the Great Smoky Mountains National Park set to partially reopen May 9, Griswold feels as though the uphill battle is close to over. Some are afraid visitors could bring COVID-19 to the peaceful side of the Smokies, however.
“I’m happy, hopefully it will start bringing in the tourists,” Griswold said, adding so long as everyone uses common sense, she thinks the city will be fine.
Regardless, there are still questions about how businesses like Healthy Vibes are going to make it through 2020, tourists or not. Most still face murky financial futures.
“We all have that little fear of uncertainty and I don’t know how you cannot have that right now,” Griswold said. But she said positive attitudes will get small businesses through dark times. “We’re going to get through it one way or another. We did get through it. Happy vibes: We just put them out there and they keep coming back to us.”
