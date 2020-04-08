Some Townsend Elementary kindergarteners received their grade cards Monday, April 6, when the principal personally delivered them to homes.
Other grade cards had been mailed to families, but Principal Connie Roberts said she delivered as many as she could to the youngest students in hopes of seeing them, and some waved to her from their windows.
Blount County's smallest elementary school, with about 140 students, is like others in finding new ways to serve kids while their buildings remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This week Townsend teachers shared a version of a quote from A.A. Milne's book "Winnie-the-Pooh" in a collage on Facebook organized by kindergarten teacher Kelly Bouchard. Individual pictures of staff members form the message: “You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and loved more than you know."
"We felt like it reflects the relationship we have with our kids and the things we say to them," Roberts said.
The final photo is the principal holding the message, "Who loves ya?"
"That's what we say at the end of the announcements every day," Roberts explained, and Townsend staff members also will ask that during the school day to show they care about the kids. Sometimes the students will answer with the name of a family member, or they'll reply, "You do."
Roberts posed the same question to connect with students when she was a teacher at Heritage High School before becoming Townsend's principal in 2018, and her family says it, too.
With lessons online these days, Townsend teachers are finding new ways to use technology, such as teacher Kim Martin featuring backgrounds of the Canadian wilderness while she reads the book "Hatchet" by Gary Paulsen. She even managed to have a bear sneak up at a key point in the book.
Roberts said students also have enjoyed when they are able to see classmates during online lessons. "It's such a blessing," she said. "They really miss each other."
About 10% of Townsend Elementary's students don't have internet access at home, Roberts estimated, but they are able to log on through the school's connection from the parking lot when they pick up meals.
Townsend Elementary is one of the sites serving free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 or younger, and she said 50-60 have been coming to the school each day.
One thing Townsend students have had to sacrifice is a planned May field trip to release trout raised in the classroom of third-grade teacher Julia Ross.
With access to the school restricted, feeding the fish would have been a challenge, so Charity and Ian Rutter of the Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited released the 27 fry last week, posting a video online for the students.
Charity Rutter said that when she contacted Heritage High School biology teacher David Wietlisbach about the Trout in the Classroom tank and chiller there, he already had moved them to his home.
Wietlesbach has several fish tanks of his own and told Rutter he wanted to have an opportunity to study the trout further so he can include more in his curriculum next year. "He's amazing," Rutter emailed The Daily Times.
