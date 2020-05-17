The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont has been connecting people with nature for decades, and this Memorial Day weekend it’s offering families and friends a way to choose their own adventure while staying safe at home.
The Great American Camp-In, which takes place May 22-24, invites teams to complete challenges posted online and earn points for prizes.
The virtual event will include indoor and outdoor activities for ages from toddlers on up, encouraging teams to not only explore the outdoors but also make music, art and performances; complete a scavenger hunt; create a new recipe for s’mores; and more.
Everything can be completed at home or a local park while adhering to social distancing practices and health guidelines.
Already teams from a dozen states have signed up for the event, and today, registered teams will receive the first set of 30 mini-challenges, which will use the internet to explore explore nature and national parks.
The camp-in goes live at noon on Friday , May 22, for 48 hours.
An interactive evening campfire celebration livestreamed Sunday, May 24, will include performances and announcements of which teams have won prizes, including a two-night cabin rental, backpacking gear, tubing passes, gift cards and more.
Registration is free, but the nonprofit Tremont Institute is suggesting an optional $50 per team donation to support its work.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellation of school trips and events at Tremont’s campus in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, including most of its summer camps.
Tremont’s annual Spring Open House, originally scheduled for May 22, has been postponed.
When school buildings closed because of the coronavirus, Tremont staff began posting activities and information on social media, such as prompts for nature journals and videos of community science programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.