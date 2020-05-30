The Tuesday Morning Corporation announced it will use Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to reorganize the company and reduce outstanding liabilities and strengthen its overall financial position.
These actions are in response to the immense strain the COVID-19 pandemic and related store closures put on the corporation, according to a press release from the company, which has an Alcoa location.
Following the temporary closure of all stores because of the COVID-19 pandemic starting March 26, Tuesday Morning had reopened more than 80% of its retail outlets, and the reopenings are expected to continue during the upcoming weeks, the release states.
The Tuesday Morning store in New Midland Plaza, 166 S. Calderwood St., is now open for business from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Since Tuesday Morning began reopening its stores on April 24, store sales have been approximately 10% higher than sales during the same period in fiscal 2019, and more than 7,300 associates have returned to work.
Following a thorough and comprehensive store-by-store analysis, Tuesday Morning expects it will close approximately 230 of its 687 stores to focus on high-performing locations and will shutter the stores using a phased approach.
Tuesday Morning attorneys requested bankruptcy court approval to close at least 132 locations in a first phase starting this summer and, eventually, the company’s distribution center in Phoenix. These stores were identified as under performing or are situated in areas where the locations are situated too close to each other.
In legal filings, the New Midland Plaza location in Alcoa is not listed for closure in the first phase of closures.
There are three Tuesday Morning stores in Tennessee that are targeted for closure, including the store in Knoxville at The Shops At Western Plaza, 4553 Kingston Pike, and locations in Chattanooga and Nashville.
Tuesday Morning has put in place a number of safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, the release states, including implementing enhanced cleaning protocols and social distancing at all times. Employees also have completed training on safety procedures and are required to wear masks.
