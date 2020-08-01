Two airlines that lease space at McGhee Tyson have filed notices with the Tennessee Department of Labor that they may temporarily lay off workers at the airport in October.
ExpressJet Airlines, which is the local carrier for United Airlines, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on July 29 that states it may temporarily lay off 212 workers between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15; PSA Airlines, which is the local carrier for American Airlines, filed a WARN notice on July 29 stating it may temporarily lay off 103 workers during the same time frame
WARN notices are required when a company plans on laying off 50 or more employees at a single site of employment, and they are required 60 calendar days before the staff reduction goes into effect, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s website.
The possible layoffs will affect workers who are employees of ExpressJet Airlines and PSA Airlines, and the downsizing will not affect employees directly employed by McGhee Tyson Airport.
The Daily Times reported in May that McGhee Tyson is using funds from the CARES act to maintain 90% of its staffing levels.
The airline plans to handle its expected 10% employment decrease through attrition.
The CARES Act is a roughly $2 trillion economic relief bill passed by Congress in March, and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
The Daily Times reached out to both airlines Saturday afternoon, and did not receive an immediate response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.