Two DENSO manufacturing employees have contracted COVID-19.
A document was emailed and sent by text to DENSO workers on Wednesday, July 8, that stated two employees at the Maryville plant had tested positive for the coronavirus. One works in building 201 and the other works in buildings 202 and 203. Both employees have been working on DENSO’s campus since July 2.
DENSO associates who were within six feet of either infected employee for more than 10 minutes were asked to closely monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
DENSO took additional disinfecting measures after learning of the employees’ diagnoses.
“While deep cleaning of these buildings was completed last weekend (DENSO staff) did perform additional cleaning in their immediate work areas today,” the Wednesday document states.
A DENSO employee first tested positive for COVID-19 in late March, The Daily Times reported. A DENSO spokesman told The Daily Times in June that if another employee contracts COVID-19, DENSO will follow a specific protocol that would include hiring a third-party cleaning service.
