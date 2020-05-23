The Parkway Drive-in Movie Theater and Cafe has been hosting drive-in movies since May 1 at half-capacity to adhere to social distance requirements of operating a business during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday and Saturday, the theater reopened to full capacity. The decision to try and sell all the drive-in’s 400 spots was made because Gov. Bill Lee relaxed state social distancing restrictions Friday, said Parkway owner Doug Freeman, who owns and operates the business but leases the land from the family who built the theater in the 1950s.
Lee signed Executive Order No. 23 on Friday, May 22; it allows for gatherings of up to 50 people and large gathering venues to reopen. The order encourages Tennesseans to still practice social distancing when conducting activities outside their homes.
While the drive-in’s parking spots may fill up — unlike their indoor theater counterparts — drive-ins were unintentionally built to accommodate for social distancing.
“People will be closer this week, but they will not be in each other’s faces because they will be in their cars,” Freeman said.
While the drive-in theater is showing movies on Friday and Saturday nights, Blount County’s only indoor theater, AMC CLASSIC at Foothills Mall, remains temporarily closed. The company closed its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks starting on March 17, according to a press release from AMC.
While the experience of seeing a movie at an outdoor theater is what draws customers to the venue, Parkway Drive-in makes its money from concession sales.
“This is a food business with a movie screen,” Freeman said.
The drive-in offers a selection of burgers, hot dogs and candy — with, of course, popcorn and soda to accompany the flicks.
Aside from being spaced apart in cars, the drive-in also has implemented a few social distancing measures. Food is picked up from windows outside the concession stands. Movie viewers are expected to wait 6 feet apart while in line for the bathroom.
To help sell food and aid with social distancing, Parkway Drive-in is using a smartphone food ordering app so customers don’t have to leave their cars to order food.
Drive-in employees are also constantly sanitizing — and keeping a close on eye on the bathrooms.
“There’s a person that’s all they do is clean, clean, clean,” Freeman said.
Despite selling out a couple of times during half-capacity shows, Freeman said he hasn’t been able to draw a consistent crowd. He said that is because hardly any new content is being released.
On Friday night at 9:10 p.m., the drive-in screened Military Wives, which was released on Friday. The second weekend feature shown at 11:30 p.m. was American Sniper, which was released in 2014. Freeman selected the second film to create a military theme for the evening.
“We just reached back and grabbed another military movie,” Freeman said.
With almost no new content coming out, Freeman has had to get creative with booking events.
Although Freeman has been creative with event hosting during the pandemic, he enjoys helping Blount County participate in the American tradition of not leaving your car to see a movie.
“It’s a hoot,” Freeman said. “It’s part of American culture that we hope to hold on to a piece of it. It’s not just a movie house, it’s an experience. That’s what we want to share with everybody: The experience of the drive-in.”
