Union Grove Elementary teacher Amy Buchanan expected her principal to drop by Wednesday morning, April 29, with a treat, but a $25,000 classroom makeover was a shock.
Principal Kristy Brewer arrived with Oak Ridge Associated Universities President Andy Page, who brought a giant check for the winner of this year’s Extreme Classroom Makeover, along with most of the school’s teachers and multiple members of the news media.
Buchanan wiped away tears as music played from a speaker and she officially received the news at a distance because of the COVID-19 restrictions through two series of giant message cards. The first was held by last year’s classroom makeover winner, Renee Powell of Lanier Elementary.
“She’s just so deserving of this,” Powell said in the staging area of a nearby church before arriving at Buchanan’s house for the surprise. The Lanier teacher has allowed her colleague to borrow digital microscopes and other items she bought with last year’s ORAU classroom makeover money.
ORAU works with more than 100 institutions to advance national priorities in science, education, security and health. This is the 12th year of the Extreme Classroom Makeover, and 30 or more schools within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge apply every year, according to Page.
“Amy submitted a compelling video,” he said.
Union Grove’s video submission last year with the rap song “STEM, STEM Baby,” won $1,000, which went for virtual reality glasses, filament for the school’s single 3D printer, hot glue guns and other items.
This year’s video was “Can Touch This,” with a theme of “Tech you can touch.” Students share their career ambitions in science, technology, engineering and math fields. Like the previous year, they dance and display props they’ve made showing the types of tools they’d like for their school.
Lists of possible purchases at the end of the video include seeds, a sewing machine, solar panels and a SMARTboard touch screen, along with tools and other items for studying ecosystems, coding and robotics, video production, 3D printing and more.
Buchanan will work with ORAU and Powell, as well as her students, to fine tune the list with the goal of revealing the classroom makeover when everyone hopes students return to Union Grove Elementary for the next school year.
“I love, love, love to see what they come up with,” Buchanan said of working with her students.
She has taught at Union Grove Elementary for about a decade but became the STEM teacher only last year and is converting old computer lab space into her classroom.
“I’m a hands-on learner,” she said and has always included those types of activities in her classroom. Now she collaborates with Union Grove’s other teachers to reinforce the standards they are teaching 270 students in kindergarten through grade five.
“She is extremely creative,” Brewer said before the presentation to the STEM class teacher. “It is the one day of the week that students do not want to miss school.”
Buchanan has worked with the STEM program at William Blount High School and the elementary school’s cafeteria manager for students to plant a vegetable garden and next year plans to include composting, Brewer said.
Each month she also sends families a STEM activity they can do together, such as building a boat that will float. In March she challenged them to plant a seed or take a cutting and try to grow something. “They send me pictures all the time,” the teacher said Wednesday. This month she’s inviting them to create challenges for the teachers.
“I learn from them as much as they learn from me,” she said.
Buchanan had been wondering about the annual competition, asking Brewer, “I know we’re in pandemic, but have you heard anything about the grant?”
The principal knew before schools closed that Buchanan had won and originally planned to surprise her at a school assembly. With schools remaining closed because of the pandemic, the principal noted that teachers had delivered treats to Union Grove students and announced that she would deliver “teacher treats.”
Buchanan had planned to go to the middle school to hand out meals to children Wednesday morning, so Brewer had to convince her to remain home for the treat delivery.
Buchanan called the presentation “a little overwhelming” as she wiped away tears and said, “my friends and my family and the kids worked so hard.” Even her pastor, Scott Linginfelter, pitched in, rapping the songs for both video submissions.
