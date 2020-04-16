In March, United Way of Blount County established a COVID-19 Response Fund to address the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 Response Fund provides flexible resources to current community partner agencies, as well as other nonprofits, that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and its economic consequences,” a United Way press release states.
United Way immediately combined $45,000 from its discretionary fund with donations from the community and gave the funds to 12 local entities, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, Blount County Habitat for Humanity, Boys & Girls Club of Blount County, COMPASSion Counseling, Family Promise of Blount County, Gate, Good Neighbors of Blount County, Helen Ross McNabb Center, New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service.
UWBC now is asking the community to join Arconic Foundation, Atmos Energy, Clayton, Blount Community Fund, East Tennessee Foundation, First Horizon, Leadership Blount, LeConte Realty Foundation and Truist Foundation for donations to the response fund.
“We have been amazed at the outpouring of support and compassion for our community,” said local United Way CEO Jennifer Wackerhagen. “With the help of businesses, organizations and individuals, our response fund has exceeded $150,000. Every bit of that and much more will be needed to help those affected by this pandemic, both now and in the long term as our community recovers.”
To donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit https://unitedwayblount.org/covid-19 or mail checks to the United Way office at 1615 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, 37804. Checks should be made payable to United Way of Blount County with “COVID-19 Response Fund” written in the memo.
For more information on the grant process or to apply, email Wendy Wand at wwand@ unitedwayblount.org.
