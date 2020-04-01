The University of Tennessee announced Wednesday, April 1, that it will continue online-only instruction through the summer.
Maryville College is expected to announce a similar approach today, April 2, but a spokeswoman for Pellissippi State Community College said no decision has been made beyond the current spring semester.
“Given the uncertainty around how this virus will continue to spread in the coming weeks and months, and the evolving federal guidance on social distancing, making this decision now will allow both students and faculty to prepare for fully online courses through the summer,” Donde Plowman, chancellor of UT’s Knoxville campus, said in the announcement.
“Plans regarding other nonathletic university-sponsored summer events will be announced in the coming days,” she said.
“Decisions related to athletics will be made in consultation with the NCAA and the SEC.”
