Urgent Team is now offering COVID-19 testing to employers in the Maryville area.
“We recognize many employers are eager to bring their employees back to work as safely as possible and COVID-19 testing is a major step towards this goal,” said Ellis Harris, Urgent Team division vice president. “Early detection through on-site testing can help reduce the spread of the virus and maintain a productive workforce.”
The nasal swab test will determine whether individuals are positive for COVID-19. Urgent Team also offers the antibody test to let the individuals know if they have had the virus in the past.
The walk-in clinic is at 525 W. Broadway Ave. For more information, visit UrgentTeam.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.