University of Tennessee students, faculty and staff gave meaning to the “Volunteer” mascot this week as they gathered in Thompson Boling Arena and assembled COVID-19 wellness kits ahead of the start of classes Aug. 19.
About 200 volunteers put together 50,000 kits that consisted of UT masks, gaiters (neck warmers), thermometers and COVID-19 information sheets. The kits will be distributed to on-campus students and workers when class begins in three weeks.
“No one ever imagined being a volunteer during a pandemic, but here we are,” UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said at the kit assembly event Thursday.
Campus officials decided to hand out wellness kits to ensure all students are prepared for the return to campus, where masks will be required in all 294 on-campus buildings.
“The masks are about compassion,” Plowman said. “The mask is about you. Your mask is about me.”
UT Director of News and Information Tyra Haag said UT officials posted on social media and sent out emails about the volunteer opportunity to assemble the kits.
“We had a sign-up sheet,” she said. “And every spot was filled.”
The idea for the wellness kits, Haag said, came out of the university’s Office of Emergency Management. The goal was to help students prepare for the start of school amid the rapid spread of COVID-19.
Roughly half of UT’s fall classes will have a face-to-face component, Plowman said. Professors were given the opportunity to choose whether to teach online, in-person or both.
Amy Broemmel, associate professor of theory and practice in teacher education, took a break from teaching a summer class to assemble some kits early Thursday.
“This is my one morning to stop grading and come and do this,” she said. “We need all hands on deck for getting students prepared, and I just figured it was a great opportunity to give back.”
Broemmel has chosen not to teach in-person this fall, she said.
“We were encouraged to just really think about the situation — what might be best for students and what might be best for us,” she said. “That was immensely appreciated, I think, across the board.”
About 29,000 students are expected to be back on campus for fall classes, and about 6,000 will live there.
As part of the university’s virus prevention plan, UT lifted the requirement that freshmen are required to live in dorms, Plowman said.
Other safety measures include installing 1,000 hand sanitizer stands and adjusting classrooms to adhere to social distancing requirements.
“A classroom that normally sits 40 can only safely sit 12, so we’ve had to change what we’re doing,” Plowman said. “Everything we could think of, we’ve done.”
Before returning to classes, Plowman said all students will be required to take an online educational module about COVID-19 and safety precautions required to fight the virus.
“We’re full-steam ahead in doing this in a way that’s going to help us deliver on our mission, which is to provide a high quality education to all of our students,” Plowman said. “From Day 1, we have been trying to do this in a way that is flexible, creative, compassionate.”
Once school is back in session, students will be able to get tested for COVID-19 on campus. Additionally, UT is launching a website at the start of classes to detail the number of students, faculty and staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Plowman said she’s confident in the university’s preventive measures and students’ abilities to keep the virus at bay.
“It doesn’t feel weird when everyone’s doing it,” Plowman said. “Vols take care of Vols.”
