More than 700 members of the Blount County general public received the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations at Blount Memorial Hospital last week.
“For those who received the vaccine on Wednesday and who will receive it on Thursday, we hope that they and their families feel a little of the hope and excitement that we first felt at Blount Memorial on the first day of vaccinating our employees,” BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds emailed. “What a wonderful feeling to have as we embark on a new year.”
On Dec. 17, the hospital received the county’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, which were offered to hospital employees in Phase 1a1 of the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Phase 1a1 includes all workers with direct exposure to the virus.
Blount Memorial was able to vaccinate all 1a1 employees who wanted and presented for the shot with the first batch, Bounds said.
Days after the first shipment, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said the hospital was contacted by the state and made aware of additional vaccines available.
“We opted to accept additional doses, and this morning (Dec. 23, 2020), we received an additional shipment of 195 vials of the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, which will allow us to again make this vaccine available to any of our employees, physicians and volunteers that want to receive it,” Naramore said.
By Dec. 29, all hospital employees and volunteers who wanted and presented for the vaccine had received it, leaving the hospital with 776 leftover doses.
The hospital announced it would be administering the vaccine to people 75 and older who live in Blount County or belong to Blount Memorial Physicians Group.
Those wishing to receive the vaccine were instructed to call the hospital and book an appointment. All appointments were filled by 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30. Inoculations began in the hospital’s auditorium that day and continued through Dec. 31, Bounds said.
“We are extremely encouraged that the community responded with such strong interest for this vaccine,” she said. “This gives us hope that as more vaccine is available to more in our community, that we will see a high acceptance rate for it. That’s important because getting enough people to take this vaccine is key in our continued quest to stop the spread of this virus.”
All 776 doses were administered, putting the total number of people vaccinated at Blount Memorial Hospital at 2,327.
Freda Tracy of Friendsville was inoculated Wednesday said she wanted the vaccine because it puts her closer to being able to volunteer at nursing homes with her choir.
“I’m excited to get this vaccine (so I can) be back in the nursing homes to sing to the wonderful people,” Tracy said. “We have been singing to the nursing homes once a week for 10 years.”
The Blount County Health Department received Moderna vaccines Dec. 21. Those doses went to other members of 1a1: first responders, home health care providers, student health care providers in K-12 and school staff members, and staff and residents at group homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
State Department of Health officials would not specify how many vaccines were administered.
“Tennessee is working to vaccinate our Phase 1 populations as quickly as possible,” TDH spokeswoman Corie Gouge said. “COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain extremely limited at this time, and approved providers of the vaccine are administering it in order of priority as described in our COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.”
When the county Health Department receives more vaccines, they will be administered via drive-thru at the health department, 301 McGhee St. Those who qualify for the vaccines will be contacted, Gouge said. The health department also has a COVID-19 vaccine information line accessible at 865-549-5343.
The remaining group in Phase 1a1 is staff and residents of long-term care facilities, which have partnered with CVS Pharmacy for administration of the Moderna vaccine.
One of the facilities, Asbury Place of Maryville, will have its first vaccine clinic Jan. 8, Asbury spokeswoman Cathy Canning told The Daily Times.
As of Friday, Dec. 25, Asbury had 75 resident coronavirus cases in the past 28 days. A total of 314 residents in nine Blount long-term care facilities had COVID-19 in the same time period, TDH data showed.
As of 3 p.m. Dec. 31, there were 1,372 active COVID-19 cases in Blount County. Since March, 98 Blount Countians have died from the virus.
“We remind everyone, whether you receive the vaccine or not, wear a mask, stay 6’ apart, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings,” Bounds said. “The virus is continuing to spread, and we’re seeing a lot of COVID-19 activity in our community.”
