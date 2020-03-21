Vonore Elementary School in Monroe County sent a message late Friday to students and staff informing those who were at the school on March 11 or March 12 to self-isolate for 14 days because of potential exposure to coronavirus.
Monroe County Schools Director Deanna McClendon confirmed the system sent the message around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
“We’re practicing all current guidelines that we have been given,” McClendon said in a phone interview Saturday, March 21.
People at the school March 11 and March 12 may have been exposed to COVID-19 through a student, she said.
McClendon added the school system was working very closely with the local health department to “keep everyone safe in our community” through quarantine measures.
The message said those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms such as respiratory illness with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
Vonore Elementary School is in east Monroe County whose mayor, Mitch Ingram, confirmed Friday there were two cases of coronavirus in the county, according to reporting from The Advocate and Democrat.
By Saturday afternoon the Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of three positive cases in Monroe.
Monroe County Schools said in a March 15 statement all schools would be closed beginning March 16, the same day Blount schools stalled regular operations. Spring break for the Monroe system is March 23-27.
Blount County received its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, a number that remained unchanged Saturday.
