George Long, an award-winning Blount County cyclist known for his can-do attitude and spunky spirit, died from complications related to COVID-19 on Dec. 5.
Long, more commonly addressed by his nickname “Rat,” was well known in Blount County, being familiar to anyone who was into street rods and dragsters. For years, he owned Rat’s Glass, where he built collectible car bodies that were shipped all over the world.
Long’s love for unique cars was matched by another hobby: cycling, which he started in 2002 at the age of 62.
Tim Patterson was with him on his first bike ride.
“It was really funny because I’m 6’4” and my wife is 6 foot tall, … and Rat was so small, and he was behind us and drafting on us and I didn’t even know he was there. I couldn’t see him,” Patterson said. “He was literally like an inch off our back heels, and I couldn’t even see him, but he stayed with us all the way down River Road.”
Eventually, Long got the hang of cycling. In 2010, he competed in the Tennessee Senior Olympics and won gold medals in his age group in the 5K time trials biking event and the 20K bike road race event.
For years, Long, Patterson and several other cyclists would meet at Cycology Bicycles in Maryville and bike miles several times a week.
Long was known for bringing people to group rides. Jackie Taylor was one of the people he introduced to the the Blount County group cycling scene more than 10 years ago.
“He was always looking out for me from Day 1, and I thought in my mind, ‘I’m going to have a good friend in Rat,’” Taylor said.
They remained close friends until his death, even talking on the phone during his COVID-19 hospitalization.
Taylor was one of several local cyclists who organized a 30-mile ride on Oct. 1 for Long’s 80th birthday. The 30 miles was no match for Long, whom Patterson said would clock in thousands of biked miles yearly.
Despite being in decent health for an 80-year-old man, Long, like more than 7,000 other Blount Countians, fell victim to the coronavirus, Long in mid-November.
“I thought he would live to 200,” his sister Maxine Falls said, adding Long frequently called her to tell her about new vitamins she should start taking.
Long tested positive Nov. 19, Falls said. That day, he went to East Tennessee Medical Group where a physician sent him to the hospital in an ambulance.
“When I heard he had COVID, I thought ... ‘Oh god, please no because it could hit him hard,’” Taylor said.
Falls said Long had no idea where he had contracted the virus.
Long’s condition was up and down. He received convalescent plasma on Nov. 29, and was doing OK, Falls said, but his condition drastically worsened, and he was placed on a ventilator on Nov. 30.
He succumbed to the virus on Dec. 5.
Long’s death was shocking to those who knew him.
“Being Rat, we thought he would be fine,” Patterson said. “I didn’t think it’d kill him with everything he’s been through, I thought he’d get through this, but it’s a pretty serious deal.”
Seven other Blount Countians have died from COVID-19 complications as of Dec. 11. Some 1,172 have tested positive for the virus in the same time period, Tennessee Department of Health data shows.
“Also, in looking at the positivity rates of all counties throughout the state, it appears that Blount County has the 11th highest positivity rate for the past seven days,” BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “That’s something to be very concerned about. It reflects we’re not taking adequate measures to protect ourselves and each other from this virus.”
As of 3 p.m. Dec. 11, there were 64 coronavirus inpatients at Blount Memorial, the city of Maryville’s COVID-19 informational webpage showed. There were 12 COVID-19 inpatients in the intensive care unit, and seven additional ICU beds were available.
Blount Memorial has 21 traditional ventilators and 20 machines that can be transformed into ventilators, BMH Public Relations Director Jennie Bounds said.
“Because we have worked to prepare for the possibility of a situation like this since the spring, we do have a plan and the immediate capability to increase our ICU beds and adapt medical equipment to become traditional ventilators, if needed,” Naramore said. “We haven’t needed to enact this piece of the plan yet, and we’re hoping that we don’t ever get to the point of needing to, but we do have the ability to increase ICU beds and ventilator ability quickly.”
Naramore continues to encourage Blount Countians to follow precautions set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We can’t say it enough: Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart and avoid large indoor gatherings. We know that the single most important thing — which is the most effective and proven measure at mitigating the spread of this virus — is to wear a mask,” Naramore said. “If you’re not going to do anything else, do that one thing at the very least.”
Doing so could save lives like Long’s and protect the community, including health care workers on the frontlines of the virus, he said.
“In addition to words of encouragement and your prayers, we need you to commit to wearing your mask,” he said. “The entire staff of Blount Memorial has made a lot of sacrifices since this started, and they— and I — would appreciate you doing this for us.”
