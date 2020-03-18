Hey, you. Yeah, you reading this column: I command you to close this newspaper (or the web browser by which you read this publication), get down to your nearest retail establishment and pile your buggy full of toilet paper.
Seriously. I’m not playing. “The media,” in case you haven’t heard, is ginning up panic around the coronavirus, and I’m just doing my part to further the cause. So get a move on, friends.
Now, chances are probably good that if you haven’t thrown this paper (or your device) across the room, you’re rolling your eyes and perhaps spouting a few epithets toward yours truly. I’m being facetious, of course. I can’t get my 6-year-old to listen to me most days, so I’m under no illusions that I, as part of “the media,” have any sort of power to send you screaming down the aisles of the local dollar store like a raving lunatic.
Some of you — a great many of you — seem to think we have that sort of power, however. I’ve seen more Facebook posts lambasting “the media” over the past couple of weeks than I have in years. (And before I go any further, let’s differentiate: “The media,” as I refer to it, is the collective group of actual news organizations populated by trained journalists who value facts over opinions, accuracy over histrionics and will be the first to fall on their collective swords if they do make a mistake. Fringe writers and alternative opinion purveyors, from InfoWars on the right to Occupy Democrats on the left to the freeform rantings of basement bloggers are most definitely not legitimate media.)
But they sure do muddy the waters, and they help contribute to the resentment so many feel toward traditional, or legacy, media sources. And hey — I get it. We’re a convenient punching bag in times of uncertainty and fear, especially in the face of an unseen, unknown and largely misunderstood virus like COVID-19. I would go so far as to say I’ve seen nothing like this in my lifetime, not even during those first few days, weeks and months after 9/11.
Then, at least, we could put a face to our fear. The hijackers were plastered across the media, and within weeks, the United States began conducting military operations in Afghanistan. With the coronavirus, “the face of the enemy” is a friend, a neighbor, a loved one — all potential carriers, even if they’re asymptomatic. Last weekend, my wife and I were at Target in Maryville buying a few necessities when two aisles over, a gentleman was seized by a coughing fit. We froze, stared at one another and proceeded to scurry toward the furthest reaches of the store.
On the surface, it seems ludicrous, but that’s where we are. I have small children at home, and while kids seem none the worse for wear even if they are infected, we both have elderly parents that occasionally depend on us. We both have jobs with obligations we need to meet in order to pay our bills. And we both are keenly aware that this is a bug unlike any we’ve seen before, with so many variables that what we don’t know is far more frightening than what we do.
And while I’m not a full-time member of the media any longer, I can assure you that every single one of my colleagues is in the exact same boat. Trust me when I say we’d rather write about high school sports and musicals and Miss Olivia’s recipes and county commission meetings than an illness that seems well on its way to paralyzing much of the country. The full-time journalists of The Daily Times are just like you — men and women with families who are grappling with their own fear and would very much like to go home at the end of the day without wondering whether that tickle in the back of their throats means they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
I worked in newspapers large and small for 25 years, with some fine journalists who went on to major publications around the country, including The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal (which employs Daily Times alumna Jennifer Hodson, by the way). At no point along the way did we receive edicts or orders from higher-ups that we had to write certain stories or kill certain stories. At no point did we sit around a budget meeting (those are the powwows in which we determine the placement of stories in the paper) thinking of ways to manufacture panic.
That goes from the tri-weekly where I got my start to, as Jennifer will attest, The Wall Street Journal. Our ponderings were mostly limited to what you, the readers, want to know. What’s important in our community? What government decisions might affect their lives? What will keep them safe, keep them healthy, give them a little hope, make them smile?
At no point, in any media organizations around the country, did some nimrod pipe up and say, “Now hear me out. I know this sounds crazy, but what if we take this coronavirus and blow it out of proportion so we shut down the country, hurt the president’s reelection chances and bring America to its knees?” That may sound like a realistic scenario for the Q-Anon crowd, but I hope the rest of you realize it’s absolutely ridiculous.
The media isn’t killing hundreds of people a day in Italy. The media isn’t digging mass graves in Iran. The media isn’t infecting celebrities like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba. The media didn’t declare a state of emergency in the city of Knoxville.
We told you about it, but we didn’t cause it, and maybe that’s the problem. Maybe you don’t want to know, which is certainly your prerogative. But that doesn’t absolve us of the responsibility we have to inform those who do want to know.
I realize, of course, that this likely won’t change many minds. We’ll continue to be the scapegoat for a great many people, because in our digitized age of immediacy, everyone with the ability to fire off an opinion gets a touch of Dunning-Kruger syndrome. And no matter how much pundits like myself defend the institution, and no matter how much actual journalists put their heads down and continue to do their jobs even if the danger to their personal health and well-being is great, many of you will remain convinced that there’s a vast conspiracy afoot, and that the media is in on it.
Believe what you will. Meanwhile, members of the (actual) media will continue to check their bank accounts for the payoffs that will never show up, look for coded messages from the Deep State in the crossword puzzles and when nothing turns up that proves you right, we’ll get back to covering our communities as they are, not as we wish them to be.
After all, that’s who we are. You may not like us, but I hope one day you’ll understand that you need us. Whether that revelation ever occurs, however, is of no matter, because we have a job to do, and we’ll continue to do it to the best of our abilities.
