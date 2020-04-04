The soundtrack to our lives, it seems, is a song by the Pixies, made famous in the closing credits of “Fight Club.”
“Where Is My Mind” seems apropos, given the circumstances in which we find ourselves. The regimented schedules by which we arrange our daily activities have been replaced by uncertainty. Our carefully cultivated fields of order are now rife with the weeds of chaos, to the point that each morning, I have to ask myself a series of questions: What day is it? What do I need to accomplish today? Do we need groceries? Did I get paid today?
Granted, I didn’t live through World War II or the tumultuous times of the 1960s, but I think it’s safe to say that if you’re on this side of the dirt, we’re experiencing something outside of anyone’s frame of reference. Collectively, we’re not doing so bad — I’m encouraged, actually, by how quickly businesses and individuals have adapted to this new world order of social distancing, stay-at-home orders and draconian hygiene habits.
Still … everything’s changed, and speaking solely for myself as someone who thrives on order and routine, it’s often a rocky road to traverse. One of the dogs recently took ill rather quickly, and while I won’t get into the details of her gastrointestinal distress, let’s just say it involved an alarming amount of blood that necessitated an unexpected trip to the vet.
The traffic light at Defoe Circle and East Broadway Avenue took forever, as it always does during what passes for evening rush hour in Maryville, but that was about the only “normal” thing about the excursion. The parking lot at La Lupita Mexican Store and Restaurant, normally a bustling hotspot for the local Hispanic community, was empty, and the traffic along East Broadway, usually bumper-to-bumper around 5 p.m., was reminiscent of a holiday like Christmas.
This is the new normal, whatever that means: A guy casually strolling past Hardee’s, wearing a backpack and a surgical mask. An elderly man getting gas at the Kenjo, his heavy work gloves and bandanna-clad face a better fit for an Oklahoma dust storm than an East Tennessee spring afternoon. Multiple signs outside the vet’s office, instructing everyone to call from their vehicles and not to enter the building.
It’s surreal, and I pivot from grim acceptance to outright denial, a part of my brain insisting we’re all extras in a bad science fiction film, often within the span of a few minutes. I see the same in the digital space that passes for our social circles these days as well — memes and jokes and online happy hours that have become our de facto coping mechanisms, allowing us to laugh into the yawning maw of the unknown.
Because that’s what it comes down to, doesn’t it? We just don’t know. Projections and prognostications of impending infections and deaths are one thing, but footage of forklifts loading bodies onto refrigerator trucks? That has a way of ripping down whatever jovial façade we erect to protect us from the madness of it all, and on the other side of that barricade awaits despair.
Don’t go there. A lot of us are on the verge right now, but I’m here to tell you that to do so serves no purpose except to weaken the fragile ties that bind us together. But how do you combat despair?
I have a suggestion that’s a crucial tool of addiction recovery, and it’s applicable to anyone who needs a reminder that all is not lost.
Get a piece of paper, along with a pen or a pencil, and start writing down the things for which you’re grateful. It’s called a gratitude list, and I encourage you to write down an actual list so that it’s there in front of you, in stark black and white, rather than in the foggy places of your mind where it’s apt to slip from your thoughts the next time you turn on the news and receive another grave update about the ongoing crisis.
Don’t concentrate on the profound, although that’s perfectly fine. Start small, because if you woke up on a mattress this morning, you’re doing better than someone sleeping on the floor. If you woke up on the floor, you’re doing better than someone sleeping outside. If you’re sleeping outside, you’re doing better than someone on a ventilator in the end stages of COVID-19.
There is always something for which we can be grateful. Is it exactly what we want? No, but it’s probably exactly what we need: food to eat, shelter from the elements, someone to call on the phone or through a digital app so that we can hear another human voice. It may not seem like much, but if you have it, it’s important to remember that others don’t, and in making a list of all the things for which we’re grateful, we can often course-correct an attitude that threatens to derail our day, our week, our month.
Because all is not lost. Hell, you can even find gratitude that on a scale of apocalypses, the coronavirus ranks well below asteroids, zombie uprisings and alien invasions. And if we take the time to remind ourselves that all is not lost, then we give ourselves the strength to make it through this thing to the other side.
Because there will be an other side. What it looks like, I have no idea … but I’m looking forward to seeing you there. Until then, find your gratitude and hold onto it.
