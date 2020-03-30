As a physician assistant at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, Rachel Patton has witnessed firsthand how quickly the coronavirus pandemic can evolve.
“It was only two weeks ago that this hit me,” the 2009 William Blount High School graduate said in a phone interview with The Daily Times on Saturday, March 28.
“The weekend before I went to brunch with my friends. I was part of the problem,” she admitted. “I just couldn’t fathom. And then it just hit me like a ton of bricks, and it has been a freight train ever since.
“I sympathize with people who have a hard time believing it until they see it,” she said. “You don’t want to see it, so believe it now.”
On Monday, March 30, the number of coronavirus deaths in New York state climbed past 1,200, with most in New York City, The Associated Press reported.
“Try to get ahead of it, because we didn’t do that here in New York and we are paying the price, and we’re going to continue paying the price,” Patton said over the weekend. “Take it seriously and avoid the worst-case scenario if you can.”
Reusing supplies
While her hospital is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in using personal protective equipment, Patton said, those recommendations have eased.
Previously the staff would have worn the tight-fitting N95 Respirator with every coronavirus patient and changed them between encounters. “I haven’t had any of those for over a week,” Patton said.
“I’ve seen at least, I would say, 12 patients a day that are COVID positive and all week this week — my three days — and I have not had an N95 mask at all. Not once,” she said.
Instead she was wearing a looser surgical mask under a face shield, along with a hair covering and gown. “It’s hot in there,” she said. “It’s hard to breathe.
“I’ve used the same face shield all week this week, and I’ve just been wiping it down with a bleach wipe because we ran out,” Patton said. She also had been using the same surgical mask all day.
“These are things that are supposed to be generally thrown out after every encounter,” she said.
Patton had heard that a shipment of equipment arrived late last week and didn’t know whether supplies would be better when she reported for work on Monday.
Mental toll
After four years as a physician assistant at Mount Sinai Hospital, Patton is accustomed to the physical demands of three 12-hour shifts a week. What’s new is the mental toll and an inability to leave work at work.
She has been receiving about 10 emails a day with updated protocols, policy changes and patient numbers, and the hospital has told staff to be prepared to be called in even if they aren’t scheduled to work, although that hasn’t happened to her yet.
When Patton is not at the hospital, she said, she is at home trying to relax and “Netflix binging,” although she finds herself checking in multiple times a day.
“I come home and I’m on my work phone checking on my patients,” she said. “If I wake up in the middle of the night, I pull it out and I’m looking to see how they’re doing. It’s all I think about. It’s consuming.”
Patton knows some people assume they will be fine because they are young and healthy. “I’ve had multiple patients this week who are 40-something with no health history doing horrible in the hospital,” she said.
Her roommate works in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. “She texted me today and said she had the worst shift of her life,” Patton said Saturday night.
“It’s not only that you’re seeing these sick patients and they’re getting so sick so fast,” Patton explained, but because the hospital has limited visitors the staff is calling family members to give them updates.
“That’s also mentally exhausting, because if the family member is not doing well you don’t want to give them false hope,” Patton said. “You have to be real with them, but they can’t be there to see their family members.” It’s the type of conversation that left another of her colleagues in tears.
Path to PA
Patton didn’t even realize what a physician assistant was until she was a college student. She did well in science at William Blount and wanted to help people, she explained, so she originally planned to become a nurse.
“My brother was really sick when I was growing up,” Patton said. He had Hunter Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, and died at the age of 7 in 2008, according to The Daily Times archives.
Patton realized that she wanted to go beyond what a nursing career would allow but knew medical school would be lengthy and expensive. A college adviser explained the option to become a physician assistant, caring for patients under the supervision of a physician, and after some job shadowing Patton chose that route, earning her master’s degree at Pace University in New York City.
Doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital voted her their 2018 Physician Assistant MVP, an annual award given for demonstrating excellence.
It’s a job she loves. “I feel like I make an impact on people’s lives,” she said, while also calling her co-workers “awesome.”
People have been showing their appreciation for health care workers. On Friday, March 27, Patton said a restaurant delivered pizza to her department, and she has received many calls, texts and messages on social media, not only from people in Blount County but from all phases of her life. “The support is awesome,” she said.
At her apartment Saturday, March 28, she heard noise outside at 7 p.m., the typical shift change at hospitals, and discovered people applauding and cheering for the city’s essential workers, a recognition dubbed #ClapBecauseWeCare on social media.
“I started crying,” Patton said.
A father’s hero
“She’s a very tough individual,” Mike Patton said of his daughter Rachel. So it was unusual last week when she told him, “Dad, I’m just exhausted. It’s just one patient after another.”
When Mike Patton received a photo of her wearing a face shield and surgical mask last week, he said, “I was in tears when I saw that.”
“To me it’s heartbreaking to know what they’re doing day after day,” the father said.
“I would be scared to death if I was doing what they’re doing,” he said. “Her and her colleagues are our warriors and heroes.”
Mike Patton said as someone who is 65 and has a lung condition, he’s taking the coronavirus threat “extremely seriously.”
“I’ve really been camped out at home,” he said, for about three weeks.
‘Take it seriously’
When Mike Patton stopped at Apple Tree Natural Foods in Alcoa and found the precautions the store had taken to serve customers curbside, he thanked the staff for being smart about handling the situation.
Rachel Patton said she recognizes that today the coronavirus situation looks much different in Tennessee.
“I realize not every place is going to be a New York City, not every place has the population that we have and the close contact that we have, but why take a risk if you don’t have to?” she said.
“Take it seriously, take precautions, because we don’t know who’s going to be the next New York City,” she said. “I don’t want it to be my hometown.”
