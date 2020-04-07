William Blount High School students are seeing how engineering can solve problems during the coronavirus pandemic and make health care workers a bit more comfortable.
Teacher Ryan Craig on Tuesday, April 7, delivered 16 “ear saver” straps produced at William Blount to friends working in physical therapy for Blount Memorial Hospital.
The 5-inch straps created on the school’s 3D printers hold the elastic for face masks, taking pressure off the wearer’s ears and allowing adjustments for a more comfortable fit.
“They can put them on the crown of their head or their neck,” he said, and the strap has several hooks for the elastic to adjust the fit.
The project came from a Google Classroom discussion with Craig’s engineering students, in which he asked about how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting them.
One student mentioned seeing a post about a Boy Scout who had printed 1,200 ear guards and asked, “Would this be something we could do?”
Craig found the necessary printer instructions on MakerBot’s Thingiverse website, which has several designs for surgical mask straps, and contacted friends who are nurses about the plan.
In two to three hours, each of William Blount’s 3D printers can build a batch of four straps, and he made a few different sizes for the nurses to test.
After dropping off the first batch, Craig said, “They’re absolutely loving them.”
Not only do the straps keep the face mask elastic from rubbing their ears raw, he said, but because the devices are formed with PLA (polylactic acid) they can be sanitized.
That doesn’t mean the design is perfect, and part of the engineering process is solving problems.
One man asked if the strap can be made to stay in place better on his head, which doesn’t have a ponytail or other hair to prevent slipping, Craig explained. How to adapt the design for bald heads is a challenge his students can ponder while schools remain closed because of the pandemic.
