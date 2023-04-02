William Blount High School Junior ROTC members Jamyleim Reyes Martinez (third from left) and Gabriel Earl (fourth from left) delivered donuts to fire fighters Saturday in a show of support for first responders. Firefighters Patrick Morehead, Michael Schram, Alana Christian, Riley Ewing and Ray Mills visited with the students and accepted their gift.
Firefighters Riley Ewing (from left), Ray Mills, Collin Callaway, Alana Christian, Michael Schram, Patrick Morehead and James Gaddis took a short break from their pinewood derby duties for a group photo.
Local scouts watch Pinewood Derby racers fly down the track at the race held Saturday at BCFPD Station One.
Four Pinewood Derby racers made by Cub Scouts with the Cades Cove District rest on the track at the Blount County Fire Protection District’s Station One before a first heat Saturday, April 1.
Racers wait on pit row at the Pinewood Derby Saturday morning at Blount County Fire Protection District’s new Station One.
Four closely matched Pinewood Derby racers approach the finish line Saturday.
Cub Scouts and family watch pinewood derby racers heading down the final stretch.
Education, imagination and competition came together Saturday, April 1, when the Blount County Fire Protection District hosted Cub Scouts’ 2023 Cades Cove District Pinewood Derby.
The derby was open to scouts from the five-county Cades Cove District. The district includes Blount, Loudon, Monroe, McMinn and Meigs counties. Phillip Herron, the scouts’ district coordinator for the race, told The Daily Times, “It’s an exciting day, and the kids have an absolute blast.”
Eighty-five cars representing the Cades Cove District of the Cub Scouts participated in the race. First place went to Liam McCann from Pack 87, while Aidia Kelly from Pack 88 netted second. Jacoby Girt from Pack 1810 made third place, and Garrett Vidal from Pack 88 was awarded best in show.
The event kicked off with a presentation on fire safety from BCFPD, who named that as their only condition for hosting the event at their new station on West Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Michael Schram with BCFPD said that the derby is a joint effort between the scouts and firefighters; it benefits both parties, he said.
Schram noted that the kickoff presentation “lets us talk about fire prevention, fire safety, family plans in case of a fire,” with a young audience that might be unfamiliar with those concepts.
The derby is also a way for kids to express themselves. Herron said that how scouts build their cars highlights their individuality.
Scouts are first issued a pinewood block, axle nails and wheels. What they do with the car from that start is largely up to them, he said, though they work with adults at times and there are rules meant to keep the playing field as level as possible.
The building process takes a combination of imagination and effort that culminates in a day of fun competition, he said.
That goes for adults as well. He added that though there’s significant planning involved in pulling off the derby, it was a highly rewarding way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
