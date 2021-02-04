Publix is still moving forward with plans to build a store in Blount despite being stalled by legal differences that have dragged on for more than a year.
Company Media Relations Manager Jared Glover emailed The Daily Times on Wednesday the company hasn’t abandoned its plans, first announced in July 2020.
“We can confirm that we are still moving forward with the Publix in Maryville,” Glover emailed.
Mike Cohen, a media representative for Knoxville-based developer CHM LLC, said in a text message Monday: “The developers are still moving forward with the project.”
But litigation is ongoing.
The branch of CHM responsible for managing a project that was supposed to see the old Sears building torn down and a Publix built nearby has been defending its case against Foothills Mall ownership since August 2020.
According to filings, CHM and mall owners disagreed on plans to move forward with the grocery store long before then.
The case was still open in Blount County Circuit Court at the beginning of February and its most recent filing was in September 2020.
New York City-based Time Equities Inc. currently owns the mall and, in its original lawsuit (at least 400 pages long) stated Publix was violating certain decades-old agreements attached to the land, some preventing developers from significantly altering the mall’s landscape.
Tearing down the vacant Sears, legal counsel for Time Equities argued, would do just that.
CHM countered in legal filings it couldn’t be held liable for something it intended to do but had not yet.
In a recent email to The Daily Times, Abby Drapeau with Time Equities public relations said the company wouldn’t comment while the matter was still in court.
“Time Equities cannot comment on ongoing litigation,” she emailed.
Originally, CHM said the grocery store would open by mid-2021. Even though company officials say it’s moving forward, they have not discussed a new or altered timeline.
