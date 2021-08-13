A fire left a 400 block house on Disco Loop Road in Friendsville severely damaged Thursday evening.
Firefighters from the Friendsville, Maryville, Alcoa, Blount County and Greenback departments all responded to the fire at 429 Disco Loop Road, staying there for almost five hours, Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Hargis said.
No residents or firefighters were injured, but the inside of the house was "completely gone," Hargis said.
A full version of this story will be available in Saturday's e-edition.
