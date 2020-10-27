Nearly 500 pounds of prescription drugs were turned in Saturday during Blount County’s Drug Take Back Day, an official said.
The event, which took place at the Blount County Justice Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., was hosted locally by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and Be Aware Blount, the county's antidrug coalition.
A spokeswoman for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office reported that 487½ pounds of drugs were collected.
A part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s national campaign, Drug Take Back Days are held to prevent accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose by providing a safe and discrete way for people to turn in their expired, unwanted and unused pills, liquids, gels and patches.
A permanent disposal bin for unwanted medication also is available in the 24-hour lobby of the Blount County Justice Center.
