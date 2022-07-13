It’s a competition open to all aspiring comics, but not one that takes itself too seriously.
After all, says Tyler Broadway — one of the organizers and hosts of the “50 Bucks for Hyucks” comedy contest that will take place Saturday at The Bird and the Book in Maryville — there are no winners: only losers.
“Everyone gets a prize bag! The winner will get $50 and a prize bag, but we have sponsors throwing some things in for everyone,” Broadway told The Daily Times recently. “They’re just little knickknacks, like stickers or a miniature Rubik’s Cube, but this is the perfect opportunity for anyone who hasn’t done this before. There’s an instant reward even if you don’t advance in the rounds.
“Or, you might do better than you think you will! I emphasize in the show that everyone who’s taking part is a loser. We even write that on the prize bags. No one’s a winner: We’re all just losers wasting our time here!”
Such self-deprecating humor is a familiar trait to those who have kept up with Broadway’s show business career. During his senior year of high school at William Blount, he joined the Frank Zappa-inspired funk-metal trio Lead Knuckle, a group whose modus operandi was Tony Clifton-inspired performance art as much as it was rock ‘n’ roll.
After that band parted ways and another one never really got off the ground, he moved to Oregon for a while, returned to Blount County and reinvented himself as a solo ukulele-playing singer-songwriter, releasing the EP “Dukes UP” under the moniker Old Dad. At the same time, he returned to his high school love of cinema, got involved in the East Tennessee film scene and eventually launched the Shot 4 Shot podcast with Kenneth Patterson, a project they used as a launchpad for “50 Bucks for Hyucks.”
“We have 12 comedians sign up, and we have three big rounds,” Broadway said. “The first round is all 2-minute sets, and then the audience votes, and we do it like a bracket system, and six comedians move on to do 5-minute sets. They really have to bring it in the first round, and in the second round, they really have to follow up with what they’ve just brought.”
After round two, the audience votes again, sending three finalists on to play a game that tests their improv skills. For example, Broadway said, last month each contestant was given a fake product for which they had to come up with a commercial; another month, they had the finalists create an impromptu public service announcement on the dangers of breathing.
It’s ridiculous, he added, but that’s the point: With Patterson (and guest comedian Amanda Kruel helping with the audience participation through vote-gathering) at his side, the objective of “50 Bucks for Hyucks” is to nurture the comedian in anyone interested in getting on stage, and promoting laughter at the absurdity of life as medicine for the human condition.
“It’s a great coping mechanism, because if you can’t make light of life, it’s going to be so much harder to get through,” Broadway said.
And for audience members, the opportunity to be a part of the show is an added bonus. For them, it’s first and foremost a comedy show.
“And a great one, because so far, it’s been so diverse with so many different styles of comedy,” Broadway said. “We’ve had someone who’s more of a family man who did clean comedy, and we’ve had a drag queen doing their style of comedy. There’s been dark humor and topical humor and relatable humor, and about the only guideline we have is that we try to uphold a punching up, not punching down mentality. I know there are plenty of people who think they have a funny take on being trans(gender) when they’re not trans, but I think they should save that for themselves.”
If you come out to see the show, however, be forewarned: You might be cajoled into getting on stage, especially if Broadway recognizes you from the local film or comedy scene.
“There have been some comedians who show up just to watch, but if we don’t have enough competitors, I’m going out there and recruiting people from the audience,” he said. “And we’ve actually had someone win the competition just from that! It’s been such a great turnout so far, and the feedback we’ve gotten from the audience has been overwhelmingly positive.”
