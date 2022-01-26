Like that old saw states, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
It’s been almost a century since F. Scott Fitzgerald published “The Great Gatsby,” but the themes of class, wealth, race and community are just as topical today as they were then. In mounting a stage production of the novel for Aquila Theatre — which will stage it on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus — director Desiree Sanchez found herself astounded by just how much the book’s themes are still relevant today, she told The Daily Times recently.
“I read ‘The Great Gatsby’ when I was a teenager, as most of us in America have done, and like a lot of young people at the time, I didn’t pick up on a lot of those themes, probably just because I didn’t want to read it!” she said. “When you’re in high school, you tend to skim it, but you also just don’t have the life experience, so certain things just don’t become apparent.
“I went back and read it again in preparation for this production during our first lockdown with COVID, and I was astonished by how many things are still ringing true. And also, in reading it from an adult perspective and reading it from beginning to end, you get a sense of what Fitzgerald was trying to say, and how even he had to be quite careful in how he talked about the world he lived in, where things were much more taboo.”
Considered one of the classics of American literature, “The Great Gatsby” tells the story of working-class self-made man Jay Gatsby, who returns from war to find that the object of his affections, Daisy, has married the wealthy Tom Buchanan, whose old-money ties puts him at odds with the title character. Set against the Jazz Age of the 1920s and inspired by Fitzgerald’s attendance at hedonistic high-society parties in the early 1920s, money, wealth, class and power dominate the book’s themes.
However, according to Sanchez and a number of literary critics, there are numerous other references to racism, sexism and xenophobia throughout the novel that her adaptation is meant to explore, primarily through the use of people of color in a number of key roles.
“Obviously with everything going on and the discourse we’re having in our world, racism is definitely on the forefront of a lot of people’s minds,” she said. “Without changing the play or the story at all, just having people of color be in certain roles really speaks on a subconscious understanding of outside vs. inside. The other thing I really wanted to do with this production was infuse it with people of color in terms of the culture.
“I always find it so interesting that ‘The Great Gatsby’ is synonymous with jazz and jazz music and dancing, and that’s what people expect to see when they come to see a production. Yet very few productions show people of color, when that style of music and dancing came from the Black community.”
Race, however, is just a small part of the troublesome topics simmering beneath the sumptuous surface of the novel. Despite being granted the right to vote by the 19th Amendment a few years earlier, women were still seen as inferior. Gatsby often refers to “my Daisy,” as if he views her as property to be won back via success, Sanchez pointed out, and while the character of Jordan Baker finds freedom in her pursuit of golf (although for the stage play, the sport has been changed to tennis), it’s not without such independence providing fodder for the high-society rumor mill.
“It’s the way that women feel like outsiders, without power, and how certain women choose certain paths,” Sanchez said. “Just look at the difference between Daisy, who chooses a man who is wealthy that could give her progress and a step up to the upper class, and Jordan, who chooses a life of independence by following her dream, but not without a bit of scandal. I think that’s all there; we show it as Fitzgerald intended to show it, but I think having Gatsby — and Jordan Baker — as persons of color really puts that front and center without having to say much about it.”
Aquila Theatre, based in New York and founded by Peter Meineck, is staging the production as part of its 2021-2022 tour season. The company’s motto, according to Sanchez, is to bring “the greatest theatrical works to the greatest number,” and in so doing the company often performs in cities off the beaten path, many of which, unlike East Tennessee, have little to no exposure to the great dramas and comedies of the stage. Previous seasons have included Clayton Center tour stops of “The Tempest” and “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes,” and while COVID has kept the company on its toes and sometimes scrambling to make alternative arrangements for roles and auxiliary support, returning to a familiar venue, Sanchez said, often offers a respite.
“When we go to a venue that we’ve been to before, time and time again, it always feels like we are going home,” she said. “It’s just such a comforting thing. In the theater world, we call venues houses, and that’s exactly what it is — like we’re going into somebody’s house. There are all sorts of rules with hospitality in the theater industry in terms of entering somebody’s house, but the Clayton Center for the Arts is just one of those wonderful places where we feel supported and feel cherished for the artistic endeavors and risks we take when we bring a new perspective to a show.”
For “The Great Gatsby,” those endeavors aim to take an unflinching look at some difficult subjects, but at its core, the novel — and the play upon which it’s based — examines those societal divisions as a way of highlighting a deeper need. The ostentatiousness of the setting provides a great deal of glitz (Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 film version starring Leonardo DiCaprio being one example), but beneath the glamorous facade, Sanchez pointed out, are a set of characters who are grappling with a palpable loneliness.
“I think that he’s trying to show you the dichotomy of this party atmosphere at the expense of something very crucial, which is a sense of belonging and a sense of community,” she said. “The big thing about American culture is how it is often determined by wealth, and that the pursuit of happiness often gets confused with the pursuit of wealth and power, and everybody is searching for that and feeling like, ‘I just have to be wealthy, and I’ll fit in and be accepted.’
“And when you put that up against everything else that Fitzgerald very clearly doesn’t try to hide — these themes of ethnicity, of race, of class — it really is a tragedy, and I think it’s stunning how he puts it together in this artistic way.”
And, she added, that artistry demanded an equal measure on her part during the adaptation of it for the stage. While the upper-class characters of “Gatsby” seem to be punching down, working through the text and developing the story with her fellow Aquila Theatre collaborators led to more hopeful realizations that shot through the surface-level bleakness.
“It was a wonderful process working with these artists who are incredibly collaborative, and one of them found another passage that gave us a hint of hope and a glimmer of light at the end,” she said. “We need to give people a glimmer of hope, and as we grew through the embodying of this story, we came to certain realizations that the thing that seems to be at the heart of this story is that we need each other.
“Human beings literally can’t survive on their own. We need each other, and we need to work together. One of the few things that separates us from the rest of the animal kingdom is that we seem to be the only ones who tell stories and pretend to be other people through storytelling. That act is so important to understand how to live with one another, so we can understand where people are coming from and what their perspectives are and so that we can find common ground.”
