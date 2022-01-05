Call them “COVID dates” — rescheduled times for events delayed or canceled because of the coronavirus.
It’s not a term Amy Vaughn — director of the Appalachian Ballet Company — wants to use with frequency, but necessity mandated it for the troupe’s annual “Blue Jeans and Ballet” production, originally scheduled last September. The annual contemporary dance showcase, which includes a catered dinner for patrons, was called off two days before its Sept. 23 debut.
“We had company members with COVID, and because of our dinner plans and the catering costs, we did not feel comfortable considering what might happen if more people ended up with COVID before the show date,” Vaughn told The Daily Times this week. “The dancers were very disappointed, but thankfully we had ‘The Nutcracker’ to be excited about, and we moved forward. It’s a little bit of a panicky feeling putting on ‘Nutcracker’ and knowing we have this other huge show to pull back together, but I feel good about it.”
The “Blue Jeans” production serves as the season kick-off for Appalachian Ballet, the affiliate company of Van Metre School of Dance, located in downtown Maryville. The programming is always thematic, and for this season — the company’s 50th — rehearsal mistress and choreographer Kylie Morton Berry (Vaughn’s daughter) was inspired by a book club that got its start among parents of the company’s umbrella academy, Van Metre School of Dance.
“Blue Jeans, Ballet and Books” grew from “The Giver of Stars,” by Jojo Moyes, the story of a traveling library initiative launched by former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. The book focuses on a group of women in rural Kentucky who carry out the initiative, and Berry turned the inspiration into an original work titled “Six Women, Six Thoughts.” From there, she and Vaughn decided to plan all of the program’s short pieces around literary adaptations, from “The Diary of Anne Frank” to “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Other works on the program include “The Telltale Heart,” “Little Women” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Dancer Calista Jones, a decorated ballerina attending Maryville College, will perform Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises,” and Van Metre faculty member Harper Addison will perform in a take on Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist.” “The Art of French Cooking,” “The Giving Tree” and “The Invention of Wings” are also on the program, and each piece will be choreographed to a unique style of music.
While roughly 30 tickets remain to the catered dinner, performance-only tickets are plentiful, mostly because the company will present “Blue Jeans” in the Clayton Center for the Arts’ Nutt Theatre instead of its usual locale, the Lambert Recital Hall.
More seats will allow for more social distancing, Vaughn said, and while the current COVID surge to the omicron variant has her concerned, she’s encouraged by the success of the company’s annual “Nutcracker” shows in Knoxville and Maryville.
“We were successful with ‘Nutcracker,’ and people were healthy and happy and excited to be at the theater,” she said. “We had great ticket sales, so the folks at the Clayton Center and those of us at the ballet company are going on the assumption that we got through ‘Nutcracker,’ so let’s keep it going. We think everything will be fine, but as always, we’ll do whatever is necessary to keep everyone safe.”
After all, “Blue Jeans” — which will be performed Tuesday at the Clayton Center — is only the next step in the company’s ongoing season. In February, Appalachian Ballet will perform three works as part of the Regional Dance America adjudication, followed by a full-length adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” in March. It’s a lot for the dancers to keep up with, but sliding from “Nutcracker” back into “Blue Jeans” has kept them on their toes — literally.
“We’re pushing really hard to get the pieces all put back together, but the dancers are smart and retained everything,” Vaughn said. “They get that rhythm and that contemporary work in their body, and they like it. They like the way they move when they do contemporary work, and I think the girls enjoy contemporary so much, and the fact that they’re going to be back moving in that respect and not have to put their pointe shoes on, that they’re excited and ready to share this show with our public.
“I hope we’re going to have a good crowd, because this always shows a different side of the ballet company. Besides, January is a dreary month, so people might as well get out and come visit the theater.”
