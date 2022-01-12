Moses Pendleton’s journey might seem a peculiar one — from “cowographer” to choreography, as he puts it, with a youthful detour as an aspiring professional skier.
Peculiarity, however, is a term often used to describe traits beyond simple understanding. And so the life journey of Pendleton — whose contemporary dance company MOMIX performs Saturday at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville — often gets labeled by critics and contemporaries with another word: genius.
“You could sum up the work of the genius stagecrafter and choreographer Moses Pendleton by saying he exceeds the influence of such peers as Alwin Nikolais, Elizabeth Streb, Mummenschanz, and Pilobolus, the now-41-year-old company he cofounded, then left in 1983 to form MOMIX,” wrote Merilyn Jackson for The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2012.
“Moses Pendleton’s prop-heavy work borders on choreographic genius,” wrote Danna Wolfson for D Magazine in 2014.
“(In Alchemia) the audience is struck by the overwhelming sentiment that we have just interfaced with genius,” wrote Alexandra Villarreal for The Huffington Post in 2017. “How Pendleton could imagine such a sensory overload from dust is incredible. He has successfully envisioned a mutualistic relationship between dance, music, costume, prop and projection that seems improbable, if not impossible; how would one person conceive of so much from nothing?”
And that, Pendleton told The Daily Times recently, is where his past comes into play, because a childhood in rural Vermont was the first step down the path that leads to a 40-year celebration of MOMIX to which East Tennesseans will be treated this weekend.
“I’ve always entertained myself out in the natural surrounding,” said Pendleton, who grew up on a dairy farm (hence the self-deprecating reference about being a “cowographer”). “I prefer nature and being outside the urban centers, although you have to take things in the center to sell your goods. Like good farmers, we sold out milk in the cities, but I like being in the country.
“The point is, the connection between the human and the plant and the animal and the mineral is something I’ve always been very interested in, especially how it can be trained and played with in certain ways to open up all these different avenues for your mind.”
When he wasn’t helping out around the farm, however, dance wasn’t his first vocation. He passionately pursued earning a spot on the U.S. Ski Team, and every summer, he would travel to Mt. Hood, Oregon, to ski with and learn from Austrian skiers who made the trek abroad to train in America.
“They taught me things about how to go downhill very fast, about how to take chances but to be conditioned to do so,” Pendleton said.
Before graduation, he applied to Dartmouth with the intention of studying under the school’s Nordic coach — but on his second day at college, after training intensely all summer by running 10 miles daily — he broke his leg. He spent the next three months in a cast, and the team’s progression during his convalescence meant he had a lot of catching up to do.
By coincidence, however, he took a dance class to get himself back in shape for the ski team — and he never looked back, he added.
“I half-jokingly say that I found my dance instructor more attractive than my ski coach, but the reality is that Alison Chase gave us the opportunity to make up our own dances, and that was a very physical education,” he said. “We became these free spirits that fate put together who formed our own way of moving, and it all happened because of an accident. Such is life — you never know what is going to happen to you, but when things do happen, you may change and go with those changes.”
The instructor, Alison Chase, would help organize her 1971 Dartmouth dance class, including Pendleton, into a company known as Pilobolus, which immediately shot to fame in the dance world through international tours, Broadway performances and spotlights on PBS. By 1979, Pendleton was choreographing and dancing as much outside of Pilobolus as he was with the company, and so in 1980 — after choreographing the closing ceremonies of the 1980 Winter Olympics — he and Chase established MOMIX as a separate company.
For the past 40 years, MOMIX has performed around the world at both pedigreed fine arts festivals and avant-garde showcases of contemporary and unusual works. The company has a trophy case full of awards from regional, national and international arts organizations, and outside of MOMIX, Pendleton continues to choreograph for a number of different arts companies, as well as pursue his other passion, photography.
It, too, is rooted in the natural world, as are many of the dances he creates for MOMIX — “Botanica,” for example.
“It’s an impression of marigolds, and when we went to make this piece, our thought was, ‘How can we turn a MOMIX female dancer into a flower?’” he said. “So we began to place petticoats, one on top of another, until we had this orange puffball figure, and we had her moving up and down with her body in a very metamorphic way.
“I wouldn’t even have thought of marigolds if I hadn’t grown tens of thousands of them in the sun at our headquarters in rural Connecticut. It was almost like I had a Monet complex of needing to grow them before we showed them, but that’s often how nature works for me.”
And in the mesmerizing details to his own eye, he discovers ways to bring them to life on stage. Saturday night’s performance — titled “Viva MOMIX” — is a look back over the past four decades of MOMIX’s combined works, but even putting that program together, he added, was a painstaking process.
“It’s not just that one piece is better than the other, or figuring out why one was excluded. It was determining how they fit in the dynamic of this serial vaudeville presentation,” he said. “If we have a male piece, we need a female piece, and a lot of it is programmed to the musical curve of the evening — slow, fast, medium; all the stuff that would help make the show successful.”
And to Pendleton and his dancers, a “successful” show doesn’t necessarily translate to a sold-out theater. It’s the looks of wonder and amazement on the faces of the ones who do attend, in whose brains certain doors of perception are unlocked, so that the peculiar, in the outline of the footlights and the lithe and comely movements by the dancers of MOMIX, becomes ... well, genius.
“A lot of my photography is a way to train the eye, to see what’s invisible to many people,” he said. “And then part of the thrill of the show is to see all these fantasies that are an integral part of the reality of MOMIX thinking. It’s suddenly visualizing things that people didn’t know were there.
“A lot of people talk about the invention of the show, or the humor, or the remarkable physicality, but I think a lot of them like the escape — and it is very funny and entertaining as well. That’s kind of what I think people should take away from it — hopefully a little less gravity in their step, so that they come away a little lighter, because we could all use that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.