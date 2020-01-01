As most musicians will concede, it takes savvy as well as skill to make one’s living by making music. It also takes a place like East Tennessee to offer opportunities for artists who want to play their original songs and build a following in the process.
Tommie Eakins, who performs as Tommie John, knows those precepts all too well. The Maryville-based bandleader has been an integral part of the area’s music community for the past 10 years. His initial interest in making music evolved out of a childhood habit of stuffing his G.I. Joe toys into an old Yamaha guitar, a practice that led his mother to suggest he do something more practical with the instrument instead. Other than his grandmother who played organ in church — and, he recalls, actually paid for his guitar lessons — no one in his family was musically inclined.
Nevertheless, Eakins, who has several upcoming performances, complied with his mother’s suggestion. In 1988, he began taking bluegrass guitar lessons from a decidedly able instructor, Steve Kaufman, a noted expert in that genre who later founded an internationally renowned music camp at Maryville College.
“At the time, he was just my guitar teacher,” Eakins said. “I had no idea what a big deal he was and what a big deal it was to take guitar lessons from him.”
Eakins credits Kaufman for keeping him focused, even though he, like many teenage boys, eventually turned to rock ’n’ roll as his primary means of making music. (“I wanted to rock,” he said in retrospect.) He wrote a few songs — most of which he now dismisses as “crappy” — and began learning other instruments as well. That led him to become a sideman and support player for other artists, including Matt Woods, for whom he played bass in the band Plan A. After that, he joined another local combo called Homemade Wine. At the same time, he was gaining valuable performing and touring experience, all of which would help him when he went solo and subsequently formed the Tommie John Band in 2011.
“I was kind of getting my feet wet and learning how everything works,” Eakins recalled. “I was also figuring out what I wanted to do with my own band. I was really lucky to have those experiences. When you do want to go out on your own, you’re steps ahead because you already know all the people and how everything works — the lay of the land so to speak.”
In fact, his ultimate goal had always been to start an outfit of his own.
“I had the itch to write and sing and lead my own band,” he said. “But I always had so much work on my plate as a sideman. Before I knew it, years had passed and I hadn’t really pursued my own thing like I thought I should have.”
Since that time, he estimates he’s played more than 1,000 shows up and down the East Coast, all the way to San Francisco and Europe. A former contractor for Apple and a technical coordinator for the company’s trade shows, he often was sent overseas on business, and while there, he would take some days off and use that time to book some solo performances.
Eakins mostly sticks closer to home these days so he can spend time with his daughter, but that doesn’t mean he’s any less active. He said that in the past decade, he’s performed an average of 200 shows a year. In addition, he organizes a Tuesday jam night at a club called Roger’s Place in Knoxville, runs the sound for the Hippie Jack concerts and assists his father, Phil Eakins, with his annual series of Springbrook concerts in Alcoa. He is, he said, a very busy man.
Still, he can’t complain. He’s at a point where he can support himself as a full-time musician.
“It’s amazing how many great venues there are in this area,” Eakins said. “It’s got to be as many venues per capita as anywhere in the country. I could play seven nights a week if I wanted to. I can’t think of that many other places where that would be possible.”
While many of his weekday gigs tend to be solo performances, his weekend shows are in the company of his Tommie John Band, which currently consists of Eakins on guitar, Brandon Whitaker on keyboards, bassist Matt Reynolds and Yattie Westfield, who often plays guitar with one hand and drums with his other. A teacher of at-risk kids at his own Art of Noise Academy just down Interstate 75 in Cleveland, Westfield garnered more than 5 million views on YouTube after demonstrating that multifaceted ability when the group performed at a recent wedding.
“Having a band has changed everything for me,” Eakins said. “I’ve gone from doing a singer-songwriter sort of thing to a much more funky and progressive style. When I organize the jams, they tend to be more blues oriented, but on my own, I’ve always enjoyed doing Al Green, Otis Redding, Sam and Dave, and that kind of stuff. That’s more in my wheelhouse.”
While Eakins does perform his own original material — he said the band is currently working on a new album — he also does covers when necessary. Even so, he’s prone to putting his own spin on the songs.
“We rarely do anything that sounds anything at all like the way it was recorded,” he said. “We have a very interesting twist and do a lot of songs nobody would ever figure on. Believe it or not, I do a crazy, funky version of ‘I Want to Dance with Somebody’ by Whitney Houston.”
Eakins cites Jeff Buckley as a primary influence. “That really kind of prompted the songwriting and creativity within me,” he said. “But really, most of the people that influenced me are black female artists like Etta James, Aretha, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight … that’s some of my favorite stuff ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.