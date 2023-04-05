When it comes to certain icons, any number of adjectives are frequently tossed about in the attempt to effectively sing their praises. In the case of Aretha Franklin, a definitive description simply doesn’t suffice. Dubbed “The Queen of Soul,” she was, in fact, so much more. Her impact and influence crossed over into the entire spectrum of popular music and well beyond. She was honored by presidents, politicians, rock royalty, and any number of distinguished figures in the areas of arts and culture around the globe. Indeed, when she died in 2018, she left a tremendous void in American music that can never be effectively filled.
That legacy will be honored when a musical extravaganza, aptly titled “R.E.S.P.E.C.T — A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin,” comes to the Tennessee Theater tonight for a one-night run. It celebrates Franklin’s legacy with what is described as “a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph,” courtesy of a live band and several superb vocalists. Naturally then, it features a veritable roll call of Franklin’s most enduring hits — “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools” and “Respect,” among the many.
Franklin embarked on her musical career while singing gospel at a church in Detroit that was presided over by her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin. She was initially signed by Columbia Records at the age of 18, but it wasn’t until she was recruited by the then-nascent Atlantic Records in the mid ‘60s that her music began dominating the radio waves. She also found success as an album artist as well, releasing a string of classic recordings that included Lady Soul, Spirit in the Dark, Young, Gifted and Black, and Amazing Grace, chief among them.
Her success continued when she was signed to Arista Records by its musical Svengali Clive Davis, who not only helped revive her career, but brought it further acclaim through a further string of hits. In all, throughout her life, she was responsible for a total of 112 singles on the Billboard charts — 73 of which hit the Hot 100, another 17 that made the Top Ten, and 20 that become Number One on the R&B tally. In addition, she won 18 Grammy Awards out of 44 nominations and was accorded Grammy’s Living Legend and Lifetime Achievement honors,
Equally importantly, her contributions to American culture were recognized as well. She was awarded the National Medal of Arts and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and became the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2010, she was awarded an honorary degree from Yale University. Ten years later, she was bestowed a posthumous Pulitzer Prize citation “for her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.” Rolling Stone ranked Franklin at number one on its list of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time,” and followed that by citing her in 2022 as number one on its list of the “200 Greatest Singers of All Time.”
President Barak Obama summed it up best when when he said, “Nobody embodies more fully the connection between the African-American spiritual, the blues, R & B, (and) rock and roll — the way that hardship and sorrow were transformed into something full of beauty and vitality and hope. American history wells up when Aretha sings. That’s why, when she sits down at a piano and sings ‘A Natural Woman,’ she can move me to tears…because it captures the fullness of the American experience, the view from the bottom as well as the top, the good and the bad, and the possibility of synthesis, reconciliation, transcendence.”
Aretha proved that in many ways, especially in live performance. She substituted at the last moment for Luciano Pavarotti during the live Grammy honors when, after Pavarotti told the producers he was too ill to perform, she sang the aria “Nessun Dorma” literally at a moment’s notice, earning a standing ovation as well as the awe and admiration of over a billion people who viewed it worldwide. The last time she sang the aria was for Pope Francis in Philadelphia during his visit to the U.S. in 2015. A small boy was so touched by her performance that he went up onto the stage and embraced her while she was still singing. She also made international headlines while performing “My Country, Tis of Thee” at President Obama’s inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2009, causing quite a stir when she wore her church hat for the occasion.
The Queen may be gone, but clearly her legacy lives on. That then, is the ultimate show of “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” no matter which way it’s spelled.
