While the pain of their father’s passing is still palpable, so too are the memories that sustain them in the wake of his passing.
Chase and Chandler Condrone — the twin sons of the late Blount County singer-songwriter John Condrone, who died Oct. 20 from complications caused by COVID-19 — are still reeling from losing their father. They’re not alone in their grief — dozens of fellow musicians, many of whom shared both pen and stage with the Grammy- and Dove-nominated songwriter over the years, found themselves emotional as they performed last weekend for the first time since their friend’s death.
For the Condrone brothers, however, the man they mourn was more than just a songwriter, although his words bring them comfort even in death. He was more than a musician, although he encouraged them as children to pick up that mantle. He was more than a professional wrestler — stage name Johnny Meadows — although they loved nothing more than to sit ringside as young boys.
He was, they told The Daily Times last week, two days after their father’s death, the embodiment of so much good. So much joy. So much love — for music, for those with whom he made it, but most of all, for them.
“Our dad was a wonderful, wonderful person, just the kindest person you could meet who wanted nothing more than making people smile and laugh,” Chandler said. “He had been a performer and a writer since his childhood, and a lot of that just comes down to human connections. He had a love and a passion for other people and just wanted to connect to them and bring joy to their lives. Whether it was music or wrestling or writing poetry, which he did when he was younger, the expressions of all of that came from his desire to share joy with others.”
Originally from Hollywood, Florida, Condrone got his love of show business from his own father, whom he described in a 2013 interview with The Daily Times as a “carney boxer and wrestler in the 1950s/early ’60s … (who) would travel with carnivals to different towns and people would try to (defeat him) for money. His stage name was Al Meadows, taken from the New Jersey Meadowlands.” The Condrone siblings never knew their grandfather personally, but one of their favorite songs that their father wrote was dedicated to his memory: “I Held His Hand.”
“There are a lot of songs he wrote that meant a lot to a lot of different people, and he wrote songs for us over the years, but the relationship he had with his father was special,” Chandler said. “His father taught him all about wrestling, and a lot of his love of music came from his father. The way he always talked about his father was probably the most emotional we saw our father ever be. We know how much he missed his own father, and how much he wished we could have met him.”
“‘I Held His Hand’ was always impactful, and now it has an entirely new meaning for us,” Chase added. “For us to go through this and have that to hold on to is very special.”
introduCING John to music
The elder Condrone’s own sibling, Cody, was key to their father’s introduction to popular music. After he picked up the guitar, he wrote his first song in the fourth grade, he told The Daily Times several years ago, and toured with such bluegrass groups as Tranquility Express and the Roane State Boys. He moved to East Tennessee in 1976, and at the house they grew up in, the Condrone brothers remember how their dad turned the downstairs into a wizard’s lair of musical creation.
“He had a music studio in the lower level of our house where he would write, record and bring in other artists to work with, and a lot of our early memories are of sitting in his studio, either on the computer playing computer games, or playing around on the instruments and learning from there,” Chandler said. “We’ve both played (music) our whole lives, but even before we played anything, I remember sitting on the stairs, at the door, while he was writing music, producing music or working on music and albums with other writers.”
“It was always fascinating, sitting on the stairs outside the door, just watching him work with different writers,” Chase added. “It’s one thing when you’re a kid, and your dad is sort of larger than life, but then when you get older and start to understand all of the plaques on the wall, or you come back to town and see his shows, you look at it through new eyes. As adults in the world, it became more clear how many people were impacted by him, how many people he touched, how many people revered him as a teacher and a songwriter. That’s been a really cool thing to see.”
Whenever the boys returned to town — Chase lives in Durham, North Carolina, and Chandler recently moved to Arlington, Virginia — their father always beamed when he pointed out that his sons were in the audience. And when John’s peers introduced themselves to the brothers, they did so with the enthusiasm of artists who couldn’t sing their dad’s praises loud enough. And when John contracted COVID-19, they took to social media to lift up that praise in song and encouragement.
Sept. 14 was the day their father received his positive diagnosis, and it was one his sons had been dreading. They knew that some underlying health conditions, nothing worrisome in normal times, could complicate a fight against the virus, and they were also worried about John’s longtime partner, Marie Owen, who was diagnosed with COVID herself.
“For a few days at the start, when he called, he sounded tired, like he needed some bedrest, but he was still so positive,” Chase said. “He was watching bad movies and telling us what he thought of them; just making bad jokes and sounding like himself. So although we knew it was a terrible thing that could go lots of ways, we hoped it would turn out for the best.”
A turn for the worse
By the end of Week 1, however, John was struggling. His blood oxygen levels got dangerously low, and on Sept. 21, he was admitted to Blount Memorial Hospital. Even that first week, the brothers say, their father was in good spirits, cracking jokes and making plans for after his release. But then, on Sept. 28, his condition had deteriorated to the point that he needed to be placed on life support. Owen, by his side the entire time, kept friends and family members updated via John’s Facebook page, but the posts became increasingly grim.
“They did some invasive procedures to clear out his lungs, but from that point on, he was sedated to different degrees,” Chase said. “He was restful, but that’s when the jokes stopped. He was no longer responsive, and he was in the ICU for three weeks. At times, it seemed like he was getting stable, and we would get hopeful, but then there would be downswings. But we kept thinking that at any day, his lungs could start turning that corner and start healing themselves.”
Doctors, however, cautioned them throughout the process that they needed to prepare themselves for the worst. Chandler and his girlfriend traveled from Arlington to Chase’s home in Durham, and the doctors called, urging them to get to Blount County quickly. By the time they arrived, Condrone had stabilized again, which gave them a final week at their father’s bedside.
“Over the course of that week, it just got worse,” Chandler said. “His oxygen had to go up higher, and the last week to week and a half, he was on 100% oxygen the whole time. There were a couple of times his heart stopped, and they would have to do CPR, and we had some difficult conversations, but we still had hope. His lungs collapsed, but they put in a temporary pacemaker to give him another week, to see what his lungs could do.”
By the morning of Oct. 20, however, his organs began shutting down, and the cascade failure led to his death around noon that day. The twins were by his side, and Owen held him in her arms. In the aftermath, the brothers have pivoted between the sorrow of loss and outright frustration with the public debate over the seriousness of COVID-19.
Wear a mask, twins say
“We took it very seriously from the start,” Chase said. “We’ve done a lot to isolate ourselves and to be very cautious from the start, because that’s just who we are, but our big fear and worry was about our family, especially since here, we knew things might be a little more lax. We were hoping people wouldn’t take it that way, and of course, we could have never imagined how close to home it would hit.”
“I’m the worrier, especially about health stuff,” Chandler added. “I was very concerned from the start, and because I had friends who worked in public health things, I was very aware of, and very frustrated with, the political climate around it. Having been home a few times and seeing the difference here in East Tennessee was very upsetting and worrisome, especially having moved from East Tennessee to D.C. and seeing the differences in how serious people were taking it. Our dad erred on the side of caution, but with the underlying health issues with his heart, we were very worried from the beginning that if something happened to him, that it would be hard to recover from. It just so happened that he ended up being impacted by it.”
Theirs is not the only family that’s lost a loved one to COVID-19: Deaths attributable to the virus have surpassed 225,000 nationwide, but to have it claim the life of their father makes the politicized debate around it especially painful, the brothers said. And to see so many individuals who choose to flaunt the recommendations of health authorities under the auspices of personal freedoms is particularly egregious, they added.
“If I had a way to just send a message to the rest of East Tennessee and our country, it would just be for people to truly take this seriously,” Chandler said. “It takes so little to make things safer and protect everyone you know and love, and everyone you don’t, who has family and friends who might be affected by this. If we could do the little we can all do to make things better and reduce the risk, it would mean the world to me.”
“It would give us all a little bit of a chance,” Chase added. “That little act of caring, the basic compassion of wearing a mask, is the sort of love and kindness our dad led with, and it’s what I think we should have for everyone. When we were with him in the ICU, I got the notice on my phone that the death toll had hit 200,000, and that put it into perspective — but when your father is one of those faces, it becomes very different. No one should have to feel the way we feel, especially given that he’s a person who’s done so much and touched so many people.”
For Chandler, his grief is tempered with a sense of “great injustice” that a man of such warmth and kindness and “childlike joy” has been taken — from him and his brother, and the rest of the world. For Chase, he’s attempted to channel his sorrow into a poem, one he’s not quite able to finish just yet. For Marie, the Condrones say she’s still getting back to normal after suffering from COVID-19 herself. The brothers have been tested repeatedly since their father’s hospital stay, and fortunately those tests have come back negative.
For now, they’re returning to Blount County this weekend for a small, family-only memorial service, and the fact that attendance will be limited out of respect for the health and safety of all who loved John Condrone is another small cut that adds to the weight of the anguish they now carry.
“There’s nothing we want more than to be surrounded by and hugging all of the people who loved him, especially through music,” Chase said. “We want to get together, to celebrate, to bring joy. We want to use music to bring life back to one another and lift each other up, and not being able to do that, especially because it relates to exactly what took him, is just incredibly difficult.
“Hopefully, when we come out of this and turn the corner, we’ll have that raucous event down the road, and hopefully, that will bring some closure then. We’ve been getting all this support and love online, digitally and through all of these messages, but it’s an entirely different thing to be there with these people and lift our dad up in song.
“We can’t wait for the party when it does happen, though, to get the chance to celebrate him,” he added. “We can’t wait for the songs that are going to come out of this by the people who love him.”
