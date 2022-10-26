It’s Halloween party time at Brackins Blues Club in downtown Maryville. On Saturday, the popular downtown destination will add extra enjoyment to the holiday festivities courtesy of a performance by the popular local blues band Dirty Doug and Jonny.
Although the two musicians — individually known as Doug Harris and Jon Mason — created their partnership relatively recently, both have been longtime mainstays of the East Tennessee blues scene.
“We met years ago at Brackins,” Harris said. “I sat in with the band Jon was playing with. A couple years later we kept running in to each other. Jon invited me to a jam, and at some point we started discussing a collaboration.”
The union made perfect sense. Harris said that the two find common ground in their love for dark, soulful, bluesy music. “For us, it’s like church,” he said.
The band — which features Harris on harmonica and vocals, Mason on guitar, Bobby Brown on drums, David Yocom on bass and Mark Caldwell on keyboards — boasts a unique sound that gives added hues to the blues.
“We both have a love for a variety of styles of music in general,” Harris said. “However we both especially love dark ambient music with rich tones and infectious grooves.”
Even with a history that goes back a century with its origins in the American South, blues continues to enjoy widespread popularity with a current crop of music lovers and ardent admirers. Harris has his own thoughts about why it continues to be so relevant.
“Accessibility,” he answered when the question was posed to him. “There’s a simplicity in its form that makes it easy to create a ‘feeling’ in the music. It’s a language that’s easy to understand. Then there’s the adaptability. Given that blues is not overly complicated in form, it allows the performer to showcase individual artistry through improvisation. Everyone’s got something to say. Finally, there’s the relevance. Most blues uses imagery that, even if constructed as metaphor, is about real folk and their day-to-day issues.”
Harris knows of what he speaks. He’s been a professional performer for the better part of the past 25 years, and sang mostly in church settings before that. Mason has been making music just as long. ”The only difference was that Doug was close to 30 when he started out,” Mason said. “I was 13 when I began playing in local pubs.”
In the interim, the two men had established their individual reputations in a variety of bands.
Harris played with a group called Blue Revolution before founding such namesake outfits as The Dirty Dougs and the Doug Harris Band. Mason’s resume includes Voodoo Bone, Station R and Short Bus.
Nevertheless, they both cull from similar influences. They list such luminaries as Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson, Junior Wells, B.B. King, Screaming Jay Hawkins and Noah Lewis as artists who provide ongoing inspiration.
In addition to cover material, they’ll unveil some originals as well.
Of course, the fact that the festivities take place two days before Halloween means there will be some added allure as well. For one thing, it’s Mason’s birthday. For another, the festivities will include a costume contest, along with prizes, swag and jams.
“The freaks come out at night, and the Halloween party is extra freaky,” Mason said.
For Harris, however, the show represents a homecoming of sorts.
“I’ve been playing at Brackins for close to 20 years,” he said. “It’s my watering hole and home away from home. Playing there is always special.”
