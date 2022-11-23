Aside from being a perennial holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker” has a storied history. Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov from a score by the great Russian composer Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky, the libretto itself was adapted from a short story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” written in 1816 by author E.T.A. Hoffmann.
The music is now recognized as one of Tchaikovsky’s most famous compositions, and with its annual performance during the holiday season over the course of the past 90 years, “The Nutcracker” has become one of the most famous ballets of all time, a favorite among adults and children alike. It’s a fantasy that follows a Christmas theme, with toys that come to life after a grand family gathering on Christmas Eve, a magical nutcracker that rules over them all and a cast of characters that include a Mouse King, a dashing Prince, the Sugarplum Fairy, and an assortment of dolls, mice and tin soldiers that swirl and whirl and treat the story’s heroine Clara to a spectacle and celebration she never ever imagined.
The production grew in size and popularity throughout the 20th century, gaining stature from presentations by the most renowned international dance companies, while, at the same time, bringing the joy of ballet to enthusiastic audiences worldwide.
The Nutcracker’s legacy is also ingrained in East Tennessee, courtesy of the Appalachian Ballet Company under the leadership of Artistic Director Amy Morton Vaughn. For over 50 years, the company — originally founded as the Maryville-Alcoa Ballet Company by its original director Cheryl Van Metre — has brought the production to Knoxville and Maryville in order to ring in the holiday season.
This year will be no different, but that’s not to say that the production hasn’t changed and evolved. The cast includes dancers from Brazil, France and Australia, as well as 80 students from the company’s resident dance school, the Van Metre School of Dance. In total, 113 people are involved along with 36 members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra which provides musical accompaniment for the evening performances at Knoxville’s Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Friday Dec. 9, at Maryville’s Clayton Center for the Arts.
Despite the fact that the production has become an annual event, it remains an ambitious undertaking. It’s honed through nine weeks of rehearsals, although the guest artists in the lead roles rehearse remotely. “I focus on the dancers,” Vaughn said. “My job is making sure the dancers look the best they can be.”
However, it’s not only the choreography that comes into play, but an array of musical and production elements as well. Vaughn said the costuming alone has been a major focus. This year, the folk dancers will be dressed in accents of yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in deference to the struggles in their homeland.
“Some 400-plus costumes are involved in all,” she said. “We have 26 new snow costumes alone. Our seamstresses — Jessica Rutgerson and Morgan Hodson — have done a tremendous amount of work constructing all 26 bodices for our new snow corps costumes.”
She gave credit to other the production’s other seamstresses as well. “Mary Morehead and Jessica Parham have helped carry the load of all the new costumes this year,” Vaughn said. “We also have many volunteer parents that have helped make the magic regarding our new costumes. Sara Ferguson, Angie Pointer and one of our parent guild chairs have helped coordinate more than 484 costume pieces, and that doesn’t even include headpieces, props, gloves, or accessories.”
Vaughn said other liberties are taken year to year, including the use of music and a change in settings, which this year is set in the Victorian era of the 1870s. “Every year, we reinvent it.” Vaughn said. “After directing ‘The Nutcracker’ for the past 26 years, I’d become bored with myself if I didn’t change things up. I’m pretty sure the audience appreciates that as well.”
Then again, Vaughn indicated the effort is well worth the time it takes to coordinate. After all, the dancers come with impressive credentials.
Aaron Smyth, in the role of Snow Cavalier, has been a company member with the American Ballet Theatre II In New York, The Royal Ballet in London and The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago He’s also danced on television as a veteran of two series of the “Got Talent” international franchise and the Netflix documentary “First Position.” He previously performed the role of Snow Cavalier in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms feature film dancing with Misty Copeland.
James La Russa, who performs as Drosselmeyer and the Arabian Prince, began his dance training at The Atlanta Ballet. He received full scholarships to the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education and the Australian Ballet School, as well as the Boston Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, and Orlando Ballet Summer Intensives, and has performed in multiple works adjudicated for the Southeast Regional Ballet Association as well as the Regional Dance America National Festival, the Emory Dance Company, the Hip-Hop dance crew TrickaNomeTry (TNT), and staibdance, garnering numerous prestigious awards in the process.
Guillaume Basso, who takes the role of Snow Kings and Ukrainian folk dance for the Knoxville shows, originally hails from Dijon, France. He received his ballet training from Sylvain Boniface at the Conservatory of Dijon and Bernard Boucher at Paris Opera Ballet, and subsequently worked with Pacific Northwest Ballet, Grand Theatre of Dijon, Pacific Northwest Ballet and 2018 Seattle International Dance Festival, Maple Valley School of Ballet and Prague International Contemporary Dance Workshop.
Ahna Lipchik who has the role of the Sugarplum Fairy for the Knoxville performances, trained and performed with the Milwaukee Ballet School and later attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts where she competed at Youth America Grand Prix and World Ballet Competition, winning best choreography at both, and an invitation to perform in the World Ballet Competition!s final gala performance. She is currently a company dancer with Indianapolis Ballet.
Deise Mendonca, who takes the role of the Sugarplum Fairy for the Maryville performances is from Santa Catarina Brazil, where she studied at the Bolshoi Ballet School in Brazil for eight years. She became a principal dancer for Bolshoi Ballet in Brazil for almost two years. Presently, Deise is an international guest artist and a dancer with State Street Ballet, in Santa Barbara, CA.
Sabrina Fetch performs the role of Snow Queen and Arabian Princesses for the Knoxville shows. She grew up in Littleton, Colorado where she trained and studied many different styles of dance under her grandmother’s direction at Belliston Academy of Ballet & Dance. She later joined the Professional Division program at Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) where she studied full-time from 2020-2022.
Samantha Riester, dances the Snow Queen and Arabian Princess in the Maryville performances. She trained at the School of American Ballet and went to summer courses at the School of American Ballet and Miami City Ballet. After graduating from SAB, she joined Cincinnati Ballet.
Alex Gonzaga, who dances as the Snow King and part of the Ukrainian folk dancer for the Maryville shows, grew up in Rio Brazil and started dancing at the age of nine. At age 15, he moved to the U.S. and subsequently danced professionally with the Atlanta Ballet, Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre and other companies.
Addison Hammonds makes her debut with the Appalachian Dance Company in the role of Clara.
