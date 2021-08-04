IF YOU GO

Wolfstock Music Festival

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7

SCHEDULE: Friday — Priscilla Block at 6:15 p.m.; Jordan Davis at 7:45 p.m.; Billy Currington at 9:15 p.m. Saturday — Lindsay Ell at 6:15 p.m.; Parmalee at 7:45 p.m.; Jake Owen at 9:15 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. both days.

WHERE: Main entrance located behind Louisville Town Hall, 3623 Louisville Road. The concerts take place in the adjacent field.

HOW MUCH: Single-day general admission — $85. Two-day general admission — $150. Reserved seating begins at $180, and VIP seating begins at $320.

MORE INFORMATION: www.thewolfstock.com