They’re already slowing down along Louisville Road, stopping to question workers assembling the fencing beside Louisville Town Hall about what in the world is going on in Blount County’s lakeside municipality.
Wolfstock is coming, and if country music fans can’t find Louisville, Tennessee, on the map right now, they’ll certainly be able to after this weekend, Mayor Tom Bickers told The Daily Times recently. Headliners Billy Currington and Jake Owen have charted 20 No. 1 country songs between the two of them, and with an undercard filled with up-and-comers who likely will in the future, it’s an inaugural event that organizers hope will keep fans coming back to Louisville in the years to come, Bickers said.
“As I’ve told a lot of folks, there were three things I missed in the (COVID-19) pandemic: hugs, because we couldn’t hug each other; smiles, because everybody was wearing a mask and you couldn’t see them; and the third was the opportunity to come together as a community in a social gathering and just enjoy each other’s company and have a good time,” Bickers said. “That was always a big part of the Foothills Fall Festival (the marquee country music festival in downtown Maryville held for the final time in 2014), and I think we’ve done the best we can to duplicate that.
“I think we’ve got a great collection of good food trucks coming out, so folks can eat good food and have something to drink, if that’s their choice, and we’ve got different seating options. People can bring lawn chairs or stand in front of the stage; they can set up in the general admission area, and we’ve even got reserved seats. We’ve got all sorts of different options, so there shouldn’t be a reason people don’t come. We just want people to get out and enjoy the show in the way they feel the most comfortable.”
For years, the town of Louisville has been synonymous with Octoberfest, an annual celebration of crafts, children’s activities, treats and live music that showcased the community’s lakeside charm and hospitality. Several years ago, Bickers said, one of Octoberfest’s mainstay performers, Aaron Tracy, approached town leaders about doing something bigger.
“Aaron and his dad, Don, suggested that there was a need for a bigger music festival, something for people to come and enjoy the music on a bigger scale, like Maryville did with the Foothills Fall Festival,” Bickers said.
Tracy, a graduate of Alcoa High School, has experience on both sides of the stage. As a freshman in high school, he placed in the Top 16 finalists of the Music City Madness Competition in Nashville, and as part of the Deep End Band, he performed at the Foothills Fall Festival in 2011. During his freshman year at Maryville College, he put together the Aaron Tracy Band and continues to perform at area venues. At the same time, he and his dad have established Tailormade Productions, the presenting production company of Wolfstock.
“Once the Foothills Fall Festival went away, there was a huge void that was left as far as major festivals that were as prominent and looked forward to by Blount Countians,” Tracy told The Daily Times. “We were originally working with United Way to present their music festival (featuring “The Voice” winner and Knoxville native Chris Blue), but then we had the idea to make it into something bigger and maybe replace the Foothills Fall Festival. The town of Louisville expressed an interest in getting involved, so with their help, we got partners on board and locked in with The Wolf (WCYQ-FM, 100.3). It’s been a blessing, for sure, to be able to work with everyone and also bring back some sort of music festival.”
And, he added, as a performer, his knowledge of the needs on the other side of the stage can help make the experience an enjoyable one for the artists as well. If word spreads of Wolfstock’s hospitality among the names on the bill, it’ll make the festival a “must-play” destination for other musicians, and subsequent years could get even bigger, he added.
“The festival is definitely for the fans, and we want them to have a good time and be safe, and we want the exact same thing for the artists,” he said. “Having been behind the scenes and done the touring and knowing what that road life is like, I know what these artists are going to feel when they step off the bus. We want them to feel as comfortable as possible and feel welcomed, especially if it’s their first time in Blount County. We want them to feel that hospitality, because in my mind, Blount County is one of the greatest places to live.”
You’ll get no argument from Bickers, especially when it comes to the attraction of his particular corner of the county. He’s proud of where he lives, but he’s also proud of what his community does — and what it can do, given that some of the Wolfstock proceeds will be directed toward area nonprofits.
“I always wanted to look at whether there was a mechanism to get some financial support for some of the nonprofits in our community, and this just seemed like a way to do it,” he said. “It will be a good show — not just for Louisville, but all of Blount County — and it will give people a chance to come out and have a good time.”
It’s an event that’s been in the planning stages since it was announced in late 2019. Originally planned for May 2020, the original slate of performers included Chris Janson, The Cadillac Three, Ricky Skaggs, Justin Moore, Blount County native Jackie Lee and Joe Diffie, who died last year because of COVID-19 complications. By that point, COVID had forced the postponement of Wolfstock; organizers had no idea at the time, however, just how long it would be delayed.
“We went from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day with the hope that we would be pulling out of the pandemic, and of course it just got worse,” Bickers said. “We looked at Memorial Day of this year, but it didn’t look like we would be ready to have an outdoor festival by then, so we pushed it to the first weekend of August, which is when everybody sort of circled the calendar.”
Only country singer Lindsay Ell remains from the original lineup, but the acts that round out Wolfstock v. 2.0 can hardly be considered second string. In addition to Currington, Owen and Ell, additional performers include Parmalee, Jordan Davis and Priscilla Block.
“We had to do a little bit of shuffling, because COVID threw a wrench in all of Nashville’s schedule,” Tracy said. “But it gave us the opportunity to step back, look at what we had originally planned and make some adjustments to work out the kinks. In a way, it made us better prepared, because we wanted to make sure we got some of the best entertainment in the industry we could.
“Priscilla Block, she’s absolutely huge on TikTok. That’s how she got her start, and now that she’s super famous on there, she’s got a song on the radio, and I don’t think anybody will want to miss her. Lindsay Ell, the best way I can describe her is if you mixed John Mayer and Keith Urban together and put it into a female guitar player, that’s her. Jordan Davis is absolutely phenomenal and making a beeline to the top, and Parmalee is more of a rock act. I think people are really going to love them.”
COVID, of course, has hardly gone away, and the resurgence of cases due to the delta variant is definitely a cause for concern, Bickers said. However, he pointed to COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which state that “you are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19 when you … attend outdoor activities (and) stay at least 6 feet apart.”
“All of the suggestions are that if you’re outside, you should be OK,” Bickers said. “Do I wish everybody would get a vaccination? Absolutely. It can significantly reduce the risk, but at some point, we need to go on with life and not punish people who have been vaccinated and deprive them of a good time.
“We just want folks to know that we’re really excited about opening up Louisville for people to come visit. What we’re trying to do here is put some money into the coffers of the nonprofits in this community, because they do so much good work, and last year was such a hard year for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.