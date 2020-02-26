David Childers comes across as a humble and homespun sort of guy, but his unassuming persona can be deceptive.
Aside from the fact that he’s a seasoned singer-songwriter, a former football player and was once an attorney, he’s also a poet and a painter who holds Chaucer, Kerouac, jazz, opera and a good story in high regard. He has any number of albums to his credit, as well as recordings with an occasional band called Over the Mountain, a group that includes bassist Bob Crawford of the Avett Brothers, as well as an earlier outfit modestly dubbed The Modern Don Juans.
Nevertheless, for all his wisdom and accomplishments, he doesn’t flaunt his credentials or inflate his intentions. Conversing with him is akin to talking to an old pal you haven’t spoken with in years, and then discovering the familiarity factor is effectively intact.
It follows then that Childers’ performing career has been built on those same sorts of casual encounters. He had his initial introduction to music when his father gave him a banjo at the age of 14. However the thought of making music didn’t really cross his mind until he got his first guitar four years later. He released his initial album, “Godzilla! He Done Broke Out!” with his backing band the Mount Holly Hellcats in 1973, but “Time Machine,” his solo debut, didn’t appear until more than 20 years later. His newest release, “Interstate Lullaby,” is credited to Childers and his current outfit The Serpents, but it maintains the same easy, unassuming Americana style that’s been so intrinsic to his MO since the beginning.
Notably too, Childers said that he was making music even when he was practicing law.
“I did that for 18 or 20 years,” he said. “Probably for too long, really. Then things took a turn with the politics, but I look at it as a gift. Now I’m doing what I always wanted to do. I play music full-time and I also paint. Everybody has certain niches, so at 68 years old, I reckon that’s where I am. I don’t feel like I’m any different from anybody else. I’m a little weirder, maybe.
“It’s really great to be able to do it, and I’m pretty grateful. When my kid came along, I had to take care of him and my wife. I wanted to have a stable home. My wife’s still with me, and my son’s my drummer, and he’s a great friend. I also have a daughter who’s pretty amazing. I haven’t alienated my kids, so I’m really happy about that.”
Although he’s performed in Europe and played several major festivals in the U.S., nowadays, Childers limits his gigs to no more than three or four shows a week, preferring to remain in close proximity to his home, Mount Holly, North Carolina.
While his travels have taken him to East Tennessee, he admits that he’s not as familiar with these environs as he would like to be. Surprisingly however, the title track of the new album name-checks both Knoxville and Chattanooga.
“I’ve been there a few times to play music,” he allows. “People there appreciate the kind of music I play. It’s easy to get to, but it’s a little bit further than I ever go to play these days.”
Asked to evaluate his music career, he’s equally off-handed.
“I can’t look at it and draw any conclusion,” he said. “You can look at things in retrospect but I’ve just kept living. I look at my career album by album. I’ve made close to 20 records, but I don’t keep a count of it. Most of them were small releases, but now I have a label (Ramseur) that’s very supportive. I just consider myself a songwriter. It’s not something I really think about. I try not to be that self-aware.”
Not surprisingly then, his songwriting follows a similar pattern as far as his prolificacy is concerned.
“It’s a weird thing,” he said. “This stuff just gets in there and permeates. I lay down the words, and I put a lot of them on a word processor and try to keep stuff from getting away from as much as I can. Then I’ll sit down with a guitar and a crude tape recorder and start laying down ideas. I’ll go back and review them and rehash them and rehash them some more. They seem to develop like that. I have to be inspired by something to write about it. And when I’m not, I’m painting or keeping up the property we live on, and doing different things around here.”
Still, Childers insisted that his muse is never really out of reach.
“I’m easily inspired and I’m easily moved,” he reflected. “I’m watching a lot of old movies these days and I’m picking up a lot of emotions from these things. I’m being reminded of my past, but I still consider my future first and foremost. I’m just happy to be alive at this point. There’s that line in the Simon and Garfunkel song ‘Old Friends’ — How terribly strange to be 70.’ But I don’t feel that way even though I’m just about there.”
Ultimately, Childers remains very grateful for where he is at at this stage of his life and his career.
“Music is almost like a supernatural force in our lives,” he muses. “Whether it’s in church or a giant stadium, for human beings to be able to share music is a giant gift. It has been a blessing in my life. When you do something for as long as I have, whether it’s digging ditches or writing songs, you’re just bound to get better at it. Every time I play for somebody, I’m just going to do the best I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.