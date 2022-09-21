Jim Curry has spent his entire career emulating one artist. Like many people, Curry was moved by the music of John Denver, and when Denver died in an airplane crash in 1997, he found the means of making sure his iconic music would continued to be heard and enjoyed by generations to come. When CBS Television aired its salute to Denver with a made-for-TV movie, “Take Me Home, the John Denver Story,” Curry landed an off-camera role singing Denver’s songs. It was a seminal moment in a still-budding career, one that inspired him to perform John Denver’s songs as part of a timeless tribute.
Curry’s vocals and physical features clearly resemble those of Denver’s, but he’s more than an “imitator,” at least as defined by Las Vegas standards. His admiration and appreciation of Denver’s work can be traced back to his time t in junior high, when he first became a fan. He began his music career soon after, writing and performing the opening song for his senior play. The song was voted the class song and Curry was awarded a Rotary Scholarship to continue his music studies in college.
“I had always had a similar sounding voice as John, it’s just the way I sing,” Curry said when asked about the continuing connection to his idol. “My first concert was in 2000, just before the movie release, and I was backed by four members of John Denver’s band, along with my wife and a couple of close musician friends. It went so well that it inspired me to try and continue to do it full-time. My job at a trade show exhibit company went away after 9/11, leading me to make changes in what I would do for a living. With the movie credit and the success of the first concert, I was able to venture out and try doing the tribute show. I began headlining at the Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas a short time later, followed by a long relationship performing as a guest entertainer for Holland America Cruise Line. Things never slowed down, and now it has been going on full-time for 22 years.”
That said, Curry, who performs his tribute to John Denver at the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center on Friday, Sept. 23, said he’s less a man on a mission and more like a performer doing something that simply feels natural. “It’s a conscious thing to do,” he said. “It is just what I do while living my life. It’s like it was meant to be. I think it has been important for many fans that connect to the music. — music that was such a big part of our lives, that’s still there and still carries meaning in our world.”
On that last point, Curry seems especially emphatic. “For me, and I believe, for the people who come to the shows, there is admittedly the sense of nostalgia,” he said. “But also, the music is uplifting and positive, conveying great hope. We all need hope to battle the hard elements in life’s path.”
Asked if he had gotten the blessing of Denver’s estate, Curry said that that was indeed the case. “We have always done things right by getting the licensing for our recordings and making sure the venues are paying the performance fees,” he said. “It’s our way of supporting his kids and sustaining the mutual relationship. I was included in the induction of John Denver into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame that was hosted by Olivia Newton John. I also was hired by the estate to host a few touring shows in the U.S., and then I went to Australia for a run there. However, my own touring schedule became too busy and that job was handed over to Mack Baily, who is a good friend of mine.”
Nevertheless, Curry said that he’s been fortunate to have performed with a number of musicians that worked with Denver in his career, among them such stellar artists as Chad Mitchell, The Kingston Trio, John Stewart, James Burton, Jim Horn, Bill Danoff, Gary Muledeer, Olivia Newton John, Michael Martin Murphy and Lee Holdridge.
“Each one had their stories to share,” he said. “It was interesting to hear them and get some insight into what John’s world was like at a given time in his career. There are the happy fun stories from the early relationships when John was rising in fame. Then the not-so-happy stories when things were rocky in his life. If there is a common thread in the stories, it was that John was very real, that what you saw is what you got. He took good care of his band and was a very considerate person to all.”
Curry said that while he and Denver may look and sound alike, it wasn’t a deliberate intention on his part. “I think the similarity in my voice is due to the similarity in the overall body similarity. It’s like two instruments that resonate with each other. Performing a tribute show works better if there is a similar look. My thoughts are more about a tribute to the music and how it connects with me. I never perform as John Denver; I am always Jim Curry and I speak about John and his music in proper third person. I connect very personally to the music. I get into the meaning of the lyrics and I feel the song and try to connect with that in my performance. I compare what I do to the way that John performed Beatles songs. He was not the Beatles of course, nor was he doing an impersonation. He was just interpreting the songs.”
While Curry said he has his favorites by Denver — “Most people don’t realize he recorded over 290 songs” — he also has songs of his own, many of which he cowrote with his wife Anne. “If I’m performing in a place that I have performed many times over the years, I can do one or two of my own,” he said. ‘Long Lost Friends’ is a song we wrote that’s gotten the praise from many of John’s bandmates as a song John would have liked. However, I think my success in the music business is due to the focus I have given to being the best I can at the tribute show. I think venues that buy a show need that focus to sell the tickets. I am happy sharing the music of John Denver and the occasional Jim Curry song.”
So too, he said his audience at his upcoming concert in Townsend won’t be disappointed. “People will be singing along to all the hits and hearing something amazing that they have never heard before but will never forget,” Curry said. “They will be lifted up and filled with hope.”
