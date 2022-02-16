The late John Condrone may have lost his battle with COVID-19 16 months ago, but singer-songwriter Kevin Mahoney ensures that his friend and musical peer is never forgotten.
Mahoney keeps a stack of stickers with the date of Condrone’s death — Oct. 20, 2020 — to give out to those who remember the Blount County resident, himself a Dove Award winner and Grammy nominee, as well as a professional wrestler whose name in the ring was Johnny Meadows.
Condrone took Mahoney under his wing when the latter moved to East Tennessee several years ago from Long Island, and when Mahoney closes his sets with a cover of Warren Zevon’s “Keep Me in Your Heart,” he always dedicates it to Condrone.
“I played it last night, and I always bring up John,” Mahoney told The Daily Times recently. “I feel very honored and fortunate to have played over 100 gigs with him, and me and him and Chris (Long, another East Tennessee songwriter) called ourselves Tres Amigos whenever we played together.
“We would play that song, and he would always screw up the words on purpose and give me that little smile. He was just so warm and funny and talented, and to have somebody like that compliment you on your voice and your music and your songs, it’s an instant boost of confidence. He’s literally with me every single time I play.”
And he’ll be there on Saturday night at the Townsend Abbey, when Mahoney and Long will perform their acoustic tales of wonder, love, heartbreak and humor. As pleasant and amicable as Mahoney is, there’s no other way he’d rather communicate, and it’s been that way since he fell in love with two seminal albums that he still owns today: “Meet the Beatles” and “The Monkees.”
“I vividly remember sitting down and listening to those albums, holding them and flipping them over, hours upon hours of the day,” he said.
His parents, he added, were the oldest children of his grandparents, which meant several aunts and uncles were only a few years older than he was and introduced him to the popular rock ‘n’ roll of the day. He started out playing drums, honing his sense of rhythm, but it was one Charlie King, a classmate at the all-boys Catholic military boarding academy on Long Island where they were both students, who put a guitar in his hands during their junior year.
“He taught me three chords and ‘Free Bird,’ and from then on, I stopped playing drums,” Mahoney said. “I have hand percussion stuff and congas still, and I played some clarinet when I was younger, but in that moment, guitar was it. I realized, ‘This is what I want to do.’ I used to put on the TV and figure out commercials, and then when MTV came on, I would sit there until I was blurry-eyed, figuring out the bass lines and chords to every song.”
He collected songs in the way so many young people do — a single and an album at a time, but for Mahoney, they became fodder for his six-string as well. Billy Preston’s “Will It Go Round in Circles” blew his mind the first time he heard it on AM radio, and the first record he bought with his own money was Styx’s “The Grand Illusion.” Music was all he wanted, and every Christmas Eve, he looked forward to the records his relatives gifted to him.
“I’ve scaled down to three milk crates of albums I still have, but a lot of them — ‘Rumours’ (by Fleetwood Mac), Bruce Springsteen’s ‘The River’ and others — are still here,” he said. “When I would pick out an album, it was an event. I would sit down and read the liner notes … stare at the cover, stare at the back … and as you were listening, you would listen from start to finish, flip it over and listen to the other side from start to finish. Even now, I try to make sure every CD I record has a flow, from start to finish, just like those albums.”
He dabbled in rock bands, but he never craved the spotlight in the way that some of his flashier peers did. Two decades ago, when his wife was pregnant with their first son, he decided to step away from playing as part of a band and focus fully on being a singer-songwriter, he said.
“I remember thinking, ‘No more poker nights, no more bowling; I’m not wasting this time. If anything’s going to take me out of the house, it’s going to be music,’” he said.
After his wife and child drifted off, he would find open mic songwriter nights, looking for an outlet to showcase his playing and singing. A few became regular outlets, and one, in particular, led to friendships he still enjoys today. Those evenings became learning labs, he said, in which he honed his craft through the honest feedback of peers whose suggestions stemmed from the sole desire to serve the song.
“It was almost like, as soon as I was able to play chords, I started writing stuff,” he said. “A lot of songs would come out of mistakes — I’d mess something up and go, ‘Wait a minute; I like that!,’ and I’d go in that direction. Every night, I try to write a line or fool around on some chords. Every single night, I pick up the guitar and try to write something.”
When a job change brought him to East Tennessee in 2015 (he’s a national manager for Radio Systems Corporation’s Invisible Fence Brand), he found the same camaraderie as he had in Long Island. Once he got settled, he said, he went in search of his people, which led him to the Knoxville Songwriters Association and various open mic nights.
Within a year, he’d struck up a friendship with Condrone, who invited Mahoney to play at the Gatlinburg restaurant Crystelle Creek, and from there, his name started to get around. For one thing, he said, East Tennessee musicians never hesitated to invite him to share the stage with them; for another, Condrone’s stamp of approval was all the street credibility Mahoney needed among his new peers.
“I love the singer-songwriter community in East Tennessee,” he said. “The places I like to play are more of the listening rooms, where people are going to listen to you play and enjoy the more acoustic-based stuff. That’s my circuit, and what I’ve found is that if you come in humble and appreciative of everybody who’s already there, that’s the community you build.”
Over the past several years, he’s become a familiar fixture at most local venues that offer a spot for a guitar-playing songwriter to post up and share his work with an attentive crowd. He’s even made inroads into Nashville, but a place like the Townsend Abbey, he said, is an oasis because of its built-in audience of music aficionados, and its location in the sleepy Blount County mountain hamlet.
“I’ve been playing there once a month, at first with Chris and John and now with just Chris, and it’s very welcoming,” he said. “This community and the people are so friendly and nice and warm, and they want to hear you play. It’s got a real communal feel, and the feedback you get is very genuine. It’s one of my favorite places to play, ever.”
Now, he’s hoping to build on the success he’s experienced, from the inclusion of a song in a national sampler distributed by Relix magazine to TV spots to guitar pick endorsements to one song (“Playing with Fire”) in regular FM radio rotation. He’s working on his next record, “Kindred Spirit,” which will see a pivot from the pop-oriented sounds of his self-titled release to a more meditative groove that relies on his playing as much as it does his voice, he said.
“It will all be just me and a guitar, and it will have a more acoustic, Zen quality to the music,” he said. “Some of the things I’ve tested out playing live, and there will be a lot more 12 string (guitar) on it. I think I recorded every song except for one or two tracks on a 12 string, because it’s so full-sounding and bright. I like to say it sounds like Tommy Shaw meets Edwin McCain.”
He chuckles at the comparison, but he’s also serious about it — because if there’s anything all those nights in coffeehouses and listening rooms has taught him, it’s that all he needs is a little willingness, some courage and a belief in the songs themselves to follow his muse wherever it leads.
“If anybody ever sees a sign outside that says open mic or singer-songwriter night, don’t pass by,” Mahoney said. “If you’re hungry for a burger, if you want a cup of coffee, if you want something to drink, there’s no amount of money you could put in a tip jar that would mean more to a singer-songwriter than just sitting in a seat and listening.
“When you pay attention, it’s encouraging, and if you have a chance, I would urge anyone to give it a try. You’re going to laugh, you’re going to have a good time, and maybe you’ll hear something that makes you put that burger down and look up. That’s my goal.”
