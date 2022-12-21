It’s hardly surprising that the words feast and festivity are so intrinsically connected. Both reflect the desire to indulge in all manner of celebration when the holidays are upon us.
Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro appears mindful of that fact, as evidenced by their tradition of providing a special Christmas Eve dining experience. The event consists of a specially curated dinner menu that spotlights Appalachian-inspired holiday dishes and hand-crafted Christmas cocktails.
According to Houston Oldham, VP of Operations for Oldham Hospitality, the company that oversees the bistro’s operations as well as that of other Townsend-based businesses — Peaceful Side Social, Dancing Bear Lodge, Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center, Apple Valley Cafe, The Dancing Bean, and Apple Valley Mountain Village among them — the dinner has evolved considerably since it was first initiated six years ago.
“Over the years, we have moved from a special holiday-themed menu and a coursed and set ‘foodie’ menu, to an elegant a la carte offering,” Oldham said. “We believe that Christmas Eve is a time to be spent with those you consider family. When you visit us on Christmas Eve, you’ll be able to choose from a few of Dancing Bear’s classics, while also becoming introduced to few new future favorites.”
In that regard, Houston said that Dancing Bear’s Christmas Eve menu offers some special food offerings that can set their menu apart. He credits Chef Jeff Carter with creating the variety and distinction.
“First, Chef Carter believes that Christmas Eve deserves a seafood dish,” Oldham said. “This year, we are highlighting our bouillabaisse, presented in holiday green and red colors. And what Christmas meal would be complete without lamb? Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro works with local farms to bring an elegant lamb neck dish to the table. Alternative cuts are the backbone of Appalachian cuisine.”
Although the cuisine may seem stylish and sophisticated at first, Oldham said that the menu remains family friendly. “This Christmas Eve service is approachable for all ages and family sizes,” he said. “It’s an in-demand meal and it always sells out. We welcome diners into our home and take care of them while they are here. Our roaring fireplace is like walking into a place of refuge from a cold winter storm.”
Oldham added that Dancing Bear will also offer a special New Year’s Eve meal as well. In contrast to the Christmas Eve experience, it will consist of a five course, prix fixe menu created from international ingredients that also find a fit with Appalachian tradition, local recipes and special wine pairings that complement the dishes.
