There are, of course, plenty of singers and plenty of songwriters. So too, there are, by turns, no shortage of singer/songwriters. However, it takes an artist of real distinction to be a truly singular singer/songwriter.
Amy Speace fits that description. Speace, who performs at the The Open Chord in Knoxville on Saturday, Jan. 21, draws inspiration from a decidedly personal perspective, sharing a particular poignancy that makes her music all the more affecting. She proved that point with her 2021 release, There Used To Be Horses Here, a set of songs that referenced a period of time between the passing of her father, who grew up on a small farm in Maryland, and the birth of her son only a few months later. It detailed an emotional journey that was both tender and touching, courtesy of descriptive songs and stories that tugged at the heartstrings and shared sentiments that are all too common at a time when distance and division have left so many people struggling to find their own answers.
Speace followed that album with Tucson, another masterful effort that shared evocative and emotive torch songs, all executed with a particular feeling and finesse. Quiet and contemplative, it, like its predecessor, was burnished with the sensitive stroke of Speace’s trademark approach. Through it all, Speace maintains an emphatic presence, one that drives the emotion and intent to a higher plane. A reverential but remarkable record, Speace gifted her fans with yet another example of her craft, creativity and astute perception of the world around her.
One might wonder, given that earnest intent, if songwriting isn’t unlike therapy. “It’s not,” she said emphatically. “It’s not therapy at all. That would just be laying bare the entire truth. As a writer, I shade the truth. Of course, all songs start with some truth, but if it was pure therapy, it would be music therapy or journal writing. There’s got to be more there to make it universal. I start with what I know, then try to blow it out to what we all know.”
She said, that there comes a moment when she knows that she’s hit her mark. “That’s when there are goosebumps on my skin, or it makes me feel emotion,” she said. “I can also tell when I play the song out loud and don’t cringe at any moment.”
Still, Speace said that she’s never at a loss when it comes to finding inspiration. “There are stories everywhere,” she said. “Inside and out. I try to stay in the moment of what I’m writing and don’t think too much about what I did before. Every project has it’s own personality, and I’m never really trying to repeat myself or best myself. I can’t. There Used To Be Horses Here is completely different from Tucson which is different than (2019’s) Me and the Ghost of Charlemagne. Same players, same producer, maybe a similar sound…but different songs (and) a different thematic structure.”
Nevertheless, when asked about what audiences might expect from her forthcoming performance at the Open Chord, Speace seemed at a loss for an adequate answer.
“It’s funny when people ask me that,” she replied. “I should say ‘dancing bears!’ ‘Fireworks!’ ‘Punk rock!’ But the truth is, I’ll get out of my sweats, maybe brush my hair and put some makeup on, plug in my guitar, play my songs and tell some stories.”
Like many of her colleagues, Speace felt the need to regroup after being forced off the road by the pandemic. “It’s really nice,” she said while describing what it feels like to be performing again. But all of us — and we all talk about this — are having a hard time finding our ’sea legs’ again. I forget lyrics, so I’ve got to bring a notebook onstage with me. It’s not age — ha ha — it’s about being away from live performance for so long.”
Looking ahead to the future, Speace said she’s now in the process of culling songs she wrote over the course of the pandemic to see what she might have available as far as a possible new album is concerned. “I’m in graduate school to get my Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing in poetry,” she said. “So most of my creative energy lately has been aimed at writing poetry. I’ve got to actually make some time to get back to writing songs, but I’ve got so many over the past few years, I may have enough for a record already.”
Even so, Speace believes she and other artists have a part to play that involves more than simply sharing songs. “I think the role of all artists, singer/songwriters, and painters and poets is to just reflect the world as it is, and as we imagine it to be,” she said. “To tell the truth. That’s political and radical. So much out there is about facade. Art should tell the truth.”
