Not even a pandemic could stop them.
If anything, out-of-state visitors flocked to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last year in greater numbers because of COVID-19. Despite the fact that the park was closed from March 24 to May 8, tourists were undeterred: Park officials reported an all-time attendance record last June, up 7% over the same period in 2019.
For the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center — which will hold its annual Winter Heritage Festival this weekend — that became an opportunity during a year when so many other arts and culture venues faced hardship, according to Logan Hull, the center’s director of operations.
“There were a lot of out-of-staters who retreated to the mountains to get away from everybody, and we had so many of them coming here,” she said. “We know we’re not a necessity — the museum is wonderful, but we’re not a life-or-death decision that anybody had to make — so we were very respectful to the fact that people made the choice to come here, even though they didn’t have to. We tried to accommodate them as safely and responsibly as we could, and we’ll continue to do that for this year’s Winter Heritage Festival.”
For those unfamiliar with the Heritage Center, it’s a Townsend museum “whose mission is to preserve, interpret and share the history and culture of the diverse peoples and Native Americans who have inhabited the Southern Appalachians including the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and offers exhibitions and programs for educational and cultural enrichment.” In addition to the museum and an outdoor amphitheater where regular concerts are held throughout the year, the center also includes 13 historic buildings that make up an Appalachian village, some of which were deconstructed, transported to the center and reassembled on the grounds.
Because much of what’s on display is outdoors, adjusting to COVID-19 regulations was slightly less taxing on the facility’s small staff, Hull said.
“We do require masks inside at all times, and we are sanitizing everything regularly,” Hull said. “We are maintaining a 6-foot distance, and we’ve limited the number of people who can be in our gift shop or indoor museums, and masks are strongly encouraged. When we can be outside, we can keep some distance, and when we first reopened back in June, we just had the outdoor exhibits open, so people could get out and do something fun and do it safely, where you’re not in a huge crowd of people.
“For all of our concerts and events, we’ve had limited numbers. Our amphitheater typically seats 500 people, but for our concerts, we’ve limited them to 180 to 200 people. I went out there myself and spray-painted spots 6 feet apart, which was not a fun thing to do, but we were able to make it work and still provide good, quality entertainment while still following all the safety guidelines.”
Those guidelines will be in place this weekend at the Winter Heritage Festival, which during previous years was a combination of presentations, educational lectures by the Cades Cove Preservation Association, demonstrations, entertainment and arts and crafts. However, all activities for this year will take place outdoors in order to minimize indoor crowding, as well as the risk to older attendees who come to the center to share knowledge and appreciation for Southern Appalachian culture.
“We’re thankful for their expertise, but we’re not going to endanger anyone, and we don’t want to put anyone at risk, so we’ve moved it all outside,” Hull said. “We’re going to have demonstrators out in the village, and we’ve got a weaver, a spinner and a blacksmith. We’ll have a lot of different period craftspeople who are going to be out, doing demonstrations and showing how life was. We’re strongly encouraging masks, and we’re going to have hand sanitizer stations — all of those things to keep our demonstrators and guests as safe as we can.”
In addition, the Sons of Liberty — three classically trained siblings who perform music in period dress — will entertain patrons, and historical reenactors of the Overmountain Men — pioneers of East Tennessee who fought the British in the mountains of Southern Appalachia — will be on hand as well. For regular Winter Heritage Festival attendees, it’ll look different, but it’s still an opportunity for a recreational activity — something in short supply these days, Hull added.
“I think people are looking for something safe to go do, that is responsible, and that they can still create an opportunity for family bonding,” she said. “This was definitely a right turn from how we have done Winter Heritage Festival in the past, but hopefully, when everything gets normal again, we can have those lectures and those community elders come back and still bring back the reenactors and demonstrators and keep adding to it.”
And for those who may be coming to the Heritage Center for the first time, this weekend’s event should serve as the perfect introduction to a facility dedicated to keeping the flames of history and culture burning. Despite being a part of the center’s staff for more than four years now, Hull finds herself learning new information daily, and she delights in seeing those who consider themselves knowledgeable about the area they call home learn something new themselves.
“A lot of people are surprised by the fact that there were Native Americans here before the Cherokees,” she said. “This area has always been a well-worn path to get through the mountains, and right now, we have a 9,000-year-old artifact in display in the museum. That shocks visitors that people have been living in this area for that long.”
And even under COVID restrictions, Hull and her coworkers continue to pass those history and cultural lessons on. There aren’t any field trips to the center this year, and the “Tuesdays at Two” programs are all being held online, but the staff continues to make “backup plans to backup plans to backup plans, moving forward with our modified numbers and modified seating,” Hull said. Next up: The annual Tennessee Pottery Festival, scheduled for May. It, too, is being planned with COVID contingencies, which isn’t ideal, but it is what the current situation demands.
And if history has taught the Heritage Center staff anything, it’s that moving forward with intention and purpose always produces more ideal results.
“Hopefully, when the world gets back to normal, we can open things back up and have more folks, but we’re not going to rush anything,” Hull said. “We’ll just keep plugging along until the world gets a little bit better, because we want to keep the history going around here. We want to tell the story of this region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.