It’s all too easy to go down a rabbit hole when trying to get to the bottom of a certain situation. Just ask Alice, the heroine of Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s book “Alice In Wonderland.” Alice takes a tumble down a hole leading the the absurdist realms of Wonderland and encounters a cast of characters who turn fantasy into frenzy, spawning an adventure that’s enticed both young and old for the past 150 years.
Although the story has been retold countless times, it continues to be open to interpretation. Consequently, the upcoming performance at the Clayton Center by the remarkable dance company known as MOMIX offers a new view of this stunning story, flush with the intrigue, invention and illusion that’s enabled them to defy any preconceived notions of traditional choreography through the magic and movement created in a combination of acrobatics, dance, gymnastics, mime, props, and film.
“I don’t intend to retell the whole Alice story, but to use it as a taking off point for invention,” MOMIX founder and Artistic Director Moses Pendleton says in the company’s marketing material. “I’m curious to see what will emerge, and I’m getting curiouser and curiouser the more I learn about Lewis Carroll, who, like me, was a devoted photographer.”
Naturally then, the grace and skill of the MOMIX dancers, acrobats and performers would seem a perfect fit for this particular production.
Under Pendleton’s direction, the company’s performances have graced the stage, screen and television. Named for a solo called “Momix,” that Pendleton created for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, the company has reaped national and international attention since its founding in 1981, courtesy of appearances on PBS’s “Dance in America” series, network telecasts in Italy and France and repertory work broadcast that’s been broadcast to 55 nations worldwide. Their credits also include an International Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special and the honor of being chosen to represent the U.S. at the European Cultural Center at Delphi as part of the Homage to Picasso in Paris.
“You can see why I think ‘Alice’ is a natural fit for MOMIX and an opportunity for us to extend our reach,” Pendleton added. “I want to take this show into places we haven’t been before in terms of the fusion of dancing, lighting, music, costumes, and projected imagery.”
There’s every indication he’ll succeed. In the story, Alice grows, then shrinks and ultimately grows again, undergoing a number of unexpected transformations. The MOMIX dancers emulated those physical changes through the use of props, ropes, and the assistance of the other performers. While any MOMIX production veers towards the unpredictable, the focus is always on encounters that are magical, mysterious, amusing, and often eccentric.
“We had MOMIX here last season, and during their performance, there were no less than four standing ovations,” said Cheri Compton, Clayton Center’s Director of Marketing. “That was a factor in bringing them back this season, as well as the imagery of the Alice show. Moses Pendleton is such a brilliant choreographer and the dancers are so talented, it was almost a no- brainer. I personally am very excited to see them again.”
Indeed, Alice’s story is one that inspires the imagination. It’s a study in surrealism, one that prompted the Jefferson Airplane to record the song “White Rabbit,” in which Grace Slick sings, “Feed your head.”
The upcoming performance promises to feed your senses as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.