Walking through the shop in his Texas home, Cody Canada sees a portent of his musical future.
It behooves him, he mused in a recent interview with The Daily Times, to take that sight into consideration as he plans his follow-up to “3,” the 2018 record he made with his band, The Departed, which returns to The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville on Saturday.
“I’ve got about a hundred thousand records from my days with (Cross Canadian) Ragweed to The Departed,” he said. “Right now, I’m building a record — but even though I say a record, I don’t really know. I’m building material, I guess you could say. I’ve been watching my peers kind of debate whether they should do a record or singles, and I’m right there.
“I felt like when we did ‘3’ that we might be wasting our money with CDs. And then when I bought a new truck, I went to put a CD in one day and realized, ‘Holy s---, there’s no CD player in here!’ It’s just one of those things you assume is there, but then I got to talking to my friends, especially the guys in Restless Kelly, and we all keep our ear to the ground. It’s always about cutting corners, and now it’s come to, is it worth making a 12-song record, or is it better to do singles?
“I don’t like it, and I don’t like that I’m going to have to break down a record, but on the other side of that, it’s kind of cool to me,” he added. “It’s kind of a challenge.”
Rising up to meet challenges has been the name of the game throughout Canada’s career. For six years, he served as the lead singer for the Southern country rock outfit Cross Canadian Ragweed, a band that started when he and the rest of the guys were just out of high school. They had grown up in Yukon, Oklahoma, and like all angst-fueled young men were looking for a way out of small-town America. Music seemed as good a ride as any, and at a post-graduation party, Cross Canadian Ragweed was born.
They recorded four independent albums and cut a tour swath through the Oklahoma/Texas music scene before signing to Universal South in 2003, releasing four studio albums before the wheels came off. The band played its final show in 2010, and the way things ended left a sour taste in his mouth, he said.
“When Ragweed split, I was really looking for any way I could to sound different than I did,” he said. “My high school band that we had accomplished so much in was all the sudden done, and I was pretty upset about that, so I tried to do whatever I could to make it sound different. But I watched the crowds cut in half, at least, and after that, I just made the decision: I was going to get rid of the people in the band that were telling me what to do and get rid of people in the band that didn’t believe in my writing.
“I broke it down to three of us and said, ‘To hell with it; I’m just going to write.’ And what happened was that I realized who I was as a writer, and that if I didn’t try so hard, I would sound like me. So that’s what I kind of went with, and now, I kind of let the song build itself like I did at the beginning. It’s like that movie cliché — ‘If you build it, they will come.’ That worked the whole time, so why would you change it?”
With bassist Jeremy Plato (a veteran of Cross Canadian Ragweed as well) and drummer Eric Hansen, Canada draws from deep Texas traditions for “3,” which chugs along on a David Bowie-style “Jean Genie” shuffle on the opening track “Lost Rabbit” and doesn’t let up. Harmonica on “Lipstick,” banjo on “A Blackbird,” fuzzed-out electric guitar on “Sam Hain” and Canada’s vocals, ricocheting between Willie Nelson’s warble and Ray Wylie Hubbard’s dusty drawl, make “3” one of the most eclectic, and satisfyingly original, works in Canada’s extensive canon.
Certainly, it sounds as if he’s found the lane in which to keep his post-Ragweed career. Previous Departed records include 2011’s “This Is Indian Land,” an album of material by Oklahoma singer-songwriters; 2012’s “Adventus”; and 2015’s “HippieLovePunk.” All of the records have been released on his own label, Underground Sound — primarily because the experience with Universal South while he was part of Ragweed was another distasteful part of that band’s past.
“They would say things like, ‘What about this song? Well, we don’t really think that’s a single. We don’t know about that,’ and then they would pick a song I didn’t write,” he said. “I would get to thinking, ‘Do they not like my stuff? Is it me?’ It felt like my hands were tied around every corner, and when their head honchos were fired, that’s when we became the stepkids.
“Once that happened, and then the band split, the creative freedom was back. It was nice to be able to just write what you want to write, to say what you want to say, and to release it when you want to release it. If I had the luck — or the misfortune, I guess you could say — of a record label coming to us today and wanting to sign us, I would probably say no.”
For one thing, he values his independence too much. For another, there’s no place for him on mainstream country radio anymore — not that he can hear, at least.
“I remember bitching about turning off country radio 10 years ago, but I never did — but I’m done now,” he said. “I can’t do it anymore. Somebody will mention something to me every once in a while — ‘Have you heard this?’ — but I haven’t, because I don’t want to be let down. When I listen to something or write something, it needs to come from a spot where it makes me feel a little bit better.
“Whether it’s a happy song or a sad song, I need to say, ‘I’m proud of that,’ and most of the time, it connects to somebody and makes them feel good. I’m not a guy to make a song up — whether it’s about anger or love or whatever, I’ve got to experience it and therapeutically get it out of my system, and I need to relate to people. The lyrics need to be good. But now there are songs that have been on the chart for weeks, and in my opinion, they’re just s---.”
Although Americana is as good a tag for what Canada’s doing these days as any, he’s openly allegiant to his influences — from Merle Haggard, his favorite country songwriter, to Pearl Jam, which grabbed his rock ‘n’ roll heart and squeezed when he was a teen. But more importantly, he added, whatever he writes, and however he puts it together in the studio, needs to make him happy.
Because if it does, then it stands to follow it’ll make listeners happy when he plays them.
“I don’t even remember who told me, but if you don’t make yourself happy, and you’re not happy on stage, you’re not going to have a crowd, because nobody wants to be around a sad (guy),” he said.
That’s doesn’t mean he’ll channel Bobby McFerrin on his next project — but then again, he might. Those plans are still up in the air, but whatever he does (or doesn’t do), he’ll do so with the freedom of a guy who lived too long with the albatross of expectation around his neck and is now free to follow his muse.
Because when he does, he’s discovered, the fans who have been with him since the beginning will follow.
“”By the end of the year, I should have enough (songs) for an entire vinyl record, but I think we’ll do a single at a time and see what happens,” he said. “I’ve just got to get some polished up. The good thing is, I’m not writing for an organization, and I’m not writing for other people to sing my songs — I’m writing for me, and this way, I think it might be a fun thing to do. It’ll definitely be a different change of pace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.