Give Les Claypool a bass guitar, strap a parachute onto his back and drop him into the middle of any recording studio from Nashville to New Zealand, and he’ll find the pocket.
Claypool, who brings his band Primus back to East Tennessee next week, has been plucking, slapping, tapping, bending and coaxing the low end out of the bass guitar since he was 14 years old, and while Primus has been his primary vehicle since the late 1980s, there’s no greater joy, he told The Daily Times recently, than collaboration with musicians he respects and considers friends.
Case in point: In preparing for the Primus tour that comes to Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre on Monday, Russia invaded Ukraine. Claypool has always preferred to let his playing take the place of rhetoric, so he immediately began pondering a way to show support via song.
“I was mixing this record (“Conspiranoid,” a three-song EP released last week) and doing some stuff with Sean Lennon and Billy Strings in the middle of it all,” he said. “When Ukraine got invaded, I called up my buddy Eugene (Hutz, a Ukrainian-born singer and frontman of the band Gogol Bordello), and we started writing this song, which I think is coming out this week.
“It’s me, Eugene, Billy Strings, Stewart Copeland (former drummer for The Police), Sean and Sergey Ryabtsev (Gogol Bordello’s violinist), and it’s not so much a condemnation of anybody as much as it is the acknowledgment of the extreme tenacity and the courage of (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. It’s called ‘The Man With the Iron Balls.’”
Of course it is, because anyone with a passing familiarity of Primus knows full well that the band’s irreverent, offbeat and colorful sense of humor is second only to its musicality in terms of entertainment value. Claypool started Primus in the mid-1980s, originally fusing funk and metal into an eclectic brew that turned heads. After drummer Tim Alexander and guitarist Larry LaLonde joined in 1989, the band released “Frizzle Fry” independently in 1990, landing them a tour with Jane’s Addiction and underground acclaim that attracted the attention of Interscope Records.
Interscope released the band’s major-label debut, 1991’s “Sailing the Seas of Cheese,” which turned the group into MTV stars for videos to the songs “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” and “Tommy the Cat.” Tours with such bands as Rush, U2, Public Enemy and Anthrax gave the guys greater exposure, and their 1993 album “Pork Soda” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard charts. During the alternative explosion of the 1990s, it would have been easy for Primus to ride the crest of popularity, but Claypool and his bandmates have never made it about record sales or chart numbers.
A headline slot on the Lollapalooza tour ... a Grammy nomination for the 1995 single “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver” ... composing the theme song to the hit Comedy Central cartoon “South Park” ... all were accolades that Primus experienced, but fame was never something Claypool sought out. After Primus went on a two-year hiatus in 2001, he threw himself into other projects — Oysterhead, a supergroup that also featured Trey Anastasio of Phish and Copeland ... Frog Brigade, featuring two early members of the Primus lineup ... and Bucket of Bernie Brains, a collaboration with one-time Primus drummer Brian “Brain” Mantia.
Add in the work he’s done with universally acclaimed songwriter Tom Waits and guest appearances on albums by everyone from jam-rockers Gov’t Mule to King Crimson member Adrian Belew, Claypool has an impressive resume. But it’s really about the music — and the associated hang with fellow artists, Claypool said.
“The greatest part of my career is being able to work on many different levels, and having a unique perspective where the juices start flowing when you work with someone,” he said. “I’ve worked with a lot of my heroes, and there are a lot I always wanted to, like Taylor (Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer). Me and Taylor always talked about doing something. Even though we weren’t super tight, we were very friendly, and whenever we ran into one another, we would always talk about how we needed to get together, because that guy could play.
“When he died, that kind of woke me up. Me and Stewart were talking about that, about how we need to get some more jam hangs in here, because one of these days, one of us is going to leave the planet, and we really need to record more stuff as opposed to getting together and just drinking and eating sushi!”
Mortality is on Claypool’s mind whenever he and his Primus bandmates take the stage on their current tour, which is designed to pay “a respectful and loving tribute to three spectacular musicians, songwriters, legends and friends,” according to the band’s website: Rush, the progressive rock trio of Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and the late Neil Peart, who died in early 2020. Primus opened for Rush back in 1992, but Claypool’s familiarity with the band goes back to childhood, he said.
“I had a buddy, and his house was the neighborhood hangout house, because they dad a doughboy swimming pool, and all of the kids had their own stereos in their rooms,” Claypool said. “We didn’t really have much money, because my dad was an auto mechanic, but these guys had Playboy magazines and BB guns and really great record collections, and I was probably 12 or 13 when I saw that album.”
“That” album — Rush’s 1977 international breakthrough “A Farewell to Kings” — is the impetus for the Primus tour coming to Knoxville. “The Tribute to Kings” will feature Primus recreating that record in its entirety, from the title track to one of Rush’s most popular songs, “Closer to the Heart.” A couple of years later, Claypool recalled, he joined a Columbia House-style 10-records-for-a-penny club, and one of the first albums he selected was the 1976 live Rush recording “All the World’s a Stage.” From then on, he added, he was a dedicated fan.
“I just wore out that record; I would listen to it over and over again,” he said. “When I was starting to play bass, Geddy was a huge influence, and the first time I ever saw them was on the ‘Hemispheres’ tour (in 1978).”
For years, he and his various collaborators bandied about the idea of performing a Rush record in its entirety, and while “2112” seemed like an obvious choice, it was a little too on-the-nose for Claypool. Once the pandemic forced the entire industry to slow down, he, Alexander and LaLonde had time to plan it in a way that would do justice to the songs, he added.
But it’s not just a rehash of another band’s material: The guys will also do a set of their own songs, including, perhaps, “Conspiranoia,” the lead-off single of the new EP that’s 11 ½ minutes long. It’s a wonderfully weird slice of Primus perfection, from the slinky funk underbelly to the divebomb duet of LaLonde’s and Claypool’s intertwined guitars to the frontman’s reedy, needy vocals.
And it’s not even as long as he originally wanted it to be.
“I wanted to do a 20-minute song, but a song comes in however it comes in, and it ended up being 11 ½ minutes,” he said. “But then to have a 12-inch single like that, you have to have two B sides, because it’s so damn long, and with three songs, it’s essentially an EP.
“We’ve never targeted radio, and we’ve never sat down and written three- or four-minute songs. We always get flustered on TV shows when they ask us to trim a song down to four minutes because it’s like, ‘What part do you want us to cut out?’ Put it this way: You won’t hear ‘Conspiranoia’ on ‘The Late Show’ because it’s too damn long.”
