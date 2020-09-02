Out on West Lamar Alexander Parkway, just outside of town before the four-lane reaches the light at Old Glory Road, it’s eerily quiet this summer.
Sure, the sound of motorcycles, particularly those muscular-sounding Shovelheads and Sportsters and Street Rods that make Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson a popular destination, still fill the air. But the covered pavilion adjacent to the dealership, where hundreds of fans have gathered every weekend for 15 years now to hear bands from local rockers to some of the biggest in country rock, is dark.
The concert calendar is empty. The outdoor tiki bars are shuttered. And the rock ‘n’ roll that has made this particular venue one of the most popular in Blount, is missing.
For Josh Formont, entertainment director of The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint — the live music arm of dealership owner Scott Maddux’s operation — it’s not just a gut punch. It feels, in many ways, like a vital organ has been removed without an anesthetic.
“It’s not fun,” Formont told The Daily Times recently. “I’ve been joking that any time we look at pictures of our concert venue or see a video of an old performance here, it’s like pornography: ‘Oh, man, look at all those people together listening to that awesome band!’ It just seems like we’re living in another world right now.
“A lot of people think that us canceling the season was because we didn’t want to deal with social distancing, or that it was about politics, but that never came up. Politics was never mentioned in a single meeting, and we tried to think of every way possible to continue to have shows and keep people safe. But in the end, it just came down to straight business, and even doing that involved me going back home, being furloughed and having to get unemployment.”
While there is live music to be found at various Blount County venues, The Shed is a different operation altogether. Because of its size, it falls under the guidelines handed down by Gov. Bill Lee for “Attractions, Large Venues and Community Events.” Combined with the fact that the majority of the acts on the 2020 schedule were either playing The Shed as part of a tour swing through the Southeast, or required a higher ticket price because of popularity and name recognition, it made continuing the season as it was originally planned all but impossible, Formont said.
“The biggest thing with the state guidelines is that we are reduced to 50% capacity, and that hit us hard,” he said. “It’s not like we had the luxury of other restaurants and bars of saying, ‘Oh, we’re spreading our tables out and promoting social distancing and things like that. For venues like ours, it’s 50% capacity or you’re not opening, and most of the shows we had booked don’t work at 50% capacity.
“Even beyond the state guidelines, most of the bands we work with are not local. Places like Brackins and Two Doors Down and even some places in Knoxville that are doing live music, we’re so happy they are. And we wish we could, too. But take (the band) St. Paul and the Broken Bones, for example. They were supposed to play here (Aug. 29). They told us very early that they had festival gigs in front of us and behind us that were anchoring (this show) and making it possible to come play The Shed.
“Well, because of COVID-19, those festivals disappeared, so to bring the band out to play one show at The Shed at 50% capacity made zero sense for anybody involved,” he added.
Across the board, other bands in similar situations either backed out of their own volition or saw their dates rescheduled for 2021. When the pandemic first began to disrupt life in East Tennessee back in March, Formont and his team immediately pushed the start of The Shed’s outdoor season back a month, with the hopes that the music would start in April. But as the virus continued to linger and worsen, the months fell like dominoes, he said.
“When it got worse in April, we immediately pushed May off; as we got deeper into May and saw this thing was still rising and not falling, we decided to push off June,” he said. “Every time we were getting together and talking among ourselves and with band managers and even some of the artists, none of us wanted to just throw in the towel like it seemed so many were doing for the entire year, on the off chance that things did improve.
“After we pushed June off, we were pretty hopeful about July, but then everything started opening back up, and then cases went from falling to rising again. I actually came back to work at the end of June for the first time since March, and I was in for two days before we made the call to scrap July, and I was back home, furloughed again.”
On July 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeled nearby Knoxville and Knox County as a hotspot for COVID-19 contagion, and while the venue was holding onto shreds of hope with chewed-down fingernails, some of the artists scheduled to play eyed those numbers and decided to give East Tennessee a pass altogether, Formont said.
“As the hotspots changed from being places like New York City to being places in the South like Tennessee, Georgia and Florida, the bands that were coming from (Los Angeles) or up north or even from Kentucky were just not interested in coming,” Formont said.
By that point, the one East Tennessee concert by a major artist — Chase Rice, who performed at Brushy Mountain — was poorly received by the media. Without casting any judgment whatsoever on Brushy concert organizers, Formont, Maddux and The Shed crew recognized how a big show in Maryville could suffer from a similar public relations backlash, to say nothing of potential infections to Shed patrons, many of whom are loyal season pass holders who are considered family, Formont said.
“As July came to a close, we basically said, look: The current mandates from the state of Tennessee, and the requirements they put on a venue of our size, means that the cost of implementing these new regulations and enforcing them, combined with the fact that we would have to be under 50% capacity to make it work, means we won’t even be close to breaking even, let alone making up for what we’ve already lost,” he said.
But even in canceling the season, the hits kept coming. Eventbrite, the ticketing company with which The Shed collaborates for sales, was gutted because of the pandemic. A department of 12 in customer service, which would have helped Formont with ticket cancellations, refunds or transfers to a rescheduled 2021 date, was gone, and so Formont, along with a single Eventbrite employee, has been slowly going through the database to keep Shed customers happy. And last week, Formont thought he had landed the perfect April 2021 kickoff to next year’s season: an indoor show featuring Shed vet Kendell Marvel and Americana icon Justin Townes Earle. But then on Aug. 20, Earle died of a suspected drug overdose.
“It gutted me, and I know it’s completely selfish, because the man has a family, but that was going to be our big comeback show,” Formont said. “This year doesn’t quit, man, and it’s still not over.”
There have been some rays of sunshine piercing those clouds, however: The dealership itself has bucked the trend of economic downturn and has enjoyed a modestly successful summer. In addition, the Smokehouse — the restaurant attached to both the venue and the dealership — has done well, despite the lack of concerts to drive food and drink sales.
“There’s a great crowd of people coming in and we’re following the social distance guidelines for restaurants, and it’s doing some really cool stuff,” Formont said. “So there are some positives we’ve seen — mostly that while there’s an absolute connection between motorcycle riders and The Shed, the audience is different. It’s a business model that partners well, but one can exist without the other.”
That said, the pairing has been a Blount County institution since that first concert season in 2005. And while no one wants to broach the unthinkable, part of The Shed’s success is attributable to strategic planning — which means putting a plan in place if the pandemic stretches into 2021 without a vaccine or a respite in infections.
“Right now, we want to plan as if everything will be somewhat normal, and we’re going to run shows the way we want to run shows,” Formont said. “Eighty percent of 2021 is booked at this point, and it’s looking fantastic. All of the best shows that didn’t happen this year are on the docket, and we’re planning on full steam ahead. And if things don’t work out, we’ll have to pivot again, but luckily we’ll already be ahead of the game.
“Every scenario is being talked about, but things are looking decent in the area right now. The numbers seem to be trending downward — but they were also trending downward in May before they shot back up in June. Right now, it’s just a complete unknown, and that causes a lot of anxiety.”
