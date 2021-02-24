If the “Whammy Bar Diaries” was a full-throttle rock ‘n’ roll thrill ride through musician Kevin Abernathy’s past, then his new EP, “Mapping the Strange,” is a more cautious trip through his present.
Or rather, the present he finds himself attempting to navigate, the one where the music scene of which he’s such a vibrant part has been sidelined for almost a year now, and the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 continues to kick its restart further down the road.
As a Monroe County-born former metal guitarist who enjoyed an almost-famous run in a California band before returning to East Tennessee, settling in Knoxville, raising a family and hitting his stride as one of the area’s most respected songwriters, Abernathy — like so many other musicians locally and across the country — faced that uncertainty the best way he knew how: He made a record, and the theme that emerged seemed made for these times, he told The Daily Times recently.
“I knew these were strange times, and I kept thinking of titles that had something to do with maps or compasses or weather vanes,” he said. “It was just what I had in my head, and I thought about this book that I saw called ‘Mapping the Bones,’ and so I ran with that and just added ‘Strange.’ It just means we’re trying to get through some strange times.
“I spent a good while just sitting in front of an amplifier, blasting out loud guitar, because I wanted to be ready when we can go play again. But I got tired of that after about six months, because there’s only so much you can do at your house, and playing live is a part of me. Getting in front of people and showing them what you can come up with, I miss it. We all do.
“It’s just really strange times, and it’s almost like we’re all wondering, ‘Will it ever happen again?’” he added. “We’re going into Year 2, but I’m holding onto some hope over here.”
To be fair, hope has worked well for Abernathy, who moved to California to play rock ‘n’ roll shortly after graduating from high school in Madisonville back in 1982. He knew one other person out there, but he believed that fortune favors the bold, or at least gives kids with rock ‘n’ roll dreams a fair shake, and that’s exactly what he found when he landed in San Francisco. For the next few years, the band he found himself in enjoyed some modest regional success before crumbling, and Abernathy headed back to the South.
He went to art school in Atlanta, commuting every weekend back home to Madisonville, where he met the woman he eventually would marry. The two moved to Nashville briefly, where he landed a gig in the alt-country outfit the Shapeshifters, which also found a modest degree of regional fame before he finally came back to the Knoxville area for good. He started releasing music under his own name back in 2006, working on and off with his own band and building up a catalog that shifts fluidly between the rock ‘n’ roll of his youth, the Americana of his Nashville days and the wheelhouse in which he stands as a grizzled captain: sharply written songs wrapped in a package of his deft guitar-playing and melodic sensibilities, making his contemporary vibe closer to guys like Petty or Springsteen than anything else.
For the “Whammy Bar Diaries,” he turned his gaze backward, building a songbook based on his West Coast adventures as seen through the eyes of a guy who needed some more of life’s seasoning to truly appreciate how special those times were. But while that record was being made, the seeds of “Mapping the Strange” were being planted as well, he said.
“These songs were mostly started a year or two ago,” he said. “I had three of them lying around, and the other three were pre-recorded 2½ years ago that I decided to finish last summer. I did some socially distanced recording at The Arbor (a studio run by local musician John T. Baker, whose work alongside fellow studio wizard Gray Comer has been responsible for several of Abernathy’s other albums) and got those finished and mixed by October.
“It really was a way to close the book on the ‘Whammy Bar Diaries’ and put it on the shelf, and it was something to do last year, for sure. I had these six songs, and they felt cohesive, like they were all kind of saying the same thing. They’re all about trying to get somewhere, but it’s not easy because of the state of the world these days.”
Part of the creative joy that Abernathy finds is that he’s always open to get somewhere, whether it’s the next stage of his solo career or as part of a tapestry of East Tennessee artists who welcome his input, both as a collaborator and a sideman. In December 2017, he joined up with Mic Harrison and The High Score, a well-established roots-rock band that added Abernathy on rhythm guitar. The opportunity, he said, was a perfect complement to his own musical trajectory.
“I signed up just to be a guitar player — I didn’t want to sing or anything!” he said with a laugh. “It ended up being something more, which was fun, because I wanted to try something new.”
He contributed two songs to “Bright Spot,” last year’s studio album by Harrison and The High Score, and as a more-than-capable utility player, he provides an ideal six-string foil to lead guitarist Robbie Trosper, as well as Harrison’s own guitar work. He serves as a loyal soldier to the cause when he’s on stage with Harrison and the boys, and when he’s writing songs, it’s sometimes a toss-up as to which project’s runway they’ll land on.
“None of the songs (on “Mapping the Strange”) are ones I thought I would do with The High Score, because they’re more acoustic, and they just didn’t sound like that band,” he said. “There may be songs in the future that could be High Score songs, and I might record them myself, if they don’t go on one of their records. That band is Mic and Robbie’s thing, mostly, and I just wanted to be the guitar player.
“It does give me a different identity, in a way. It feels like I have my thing, and then there’s me and this band, and some people don’t understand it, but I’m just playing guitar in a rock band. I just want to play. At my age, I want to do as much as I can. I’m going to play and write and record as much as I can, and I’m not slowing down. I’m getting to that age where I want to churn stuff out rather than rest on my laurels.
“I’ve been really busy the past five years, and I’m happy,” he added. “I like to be creative and create as much as I can.”
And sometimes, that’s all a veteran rocker can hope for — that, and the hope that the happiness he feels translates through his guitar and his words to those who might need a little guidance in navigating these strange times. Because while there’s certainly uncertainty and introspection all over the six songs of the new album, there’s also the feeling that wherever the map leads, it’s going to be OK.
“There has to be a little hope at the end,” he said. “No matter how sad a song is, how negative it sounds or how dour it is, there has to be a little hope at the end, and I hope I did that.”
