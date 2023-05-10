Of all the musical genres that emerged during the 1960s and 1970s, Southern Rock remains among the most enduring. Yet at the same time, the appreciation extends far beyond any regional realms. For example, when Lynyrd Skynyrd toured the U.K. in the 1970s as an opening act for The Who, an international bond was all but assured.
Along with bands such as Tedeschi Trucks, Gov’t Mule, Kings of Leon, Marcus King, Widespread Panic, Drive By Truckers, and the Black Crowes, Blackberry Smoke ranks high among those outfits that continue to share the time-honored tradition of the southern sound. It’s an approach characterized by dueling lead guitars, uncompromising rhythms, gruff vocals, a raucous, rebellious attitude, and an unyielding determination to assert an identity, all in the name of a decided devotion to pure rock and roll.
Consequently, when Blackberry Smoke makes their annual pilgrimage to The Shed in Maryville for a three night stand tonight through Saturday, they’ll offer more than a hint of that storied southern legacy. While the musical roots are planted deeply within the very firmament of rock ‘n’ roll — Little Richard, the Everly Brothers, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, and Carl Perkins can all lay claim to having helped establish the sound — it’s mostly a style that flourished in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It was fostered by such storied artists as the Allman Brothers, Black Oak Arkansas, Wet Willie, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blackfoot, 38 Special, Molly Hatchet, the Marshall Tucker Band, and any number of other outfits spawned from the fertile breeding grounds of northern Florida and Macon Georgia.
As a result, songs such as “Sweet Home Alabama” (written in response to Neil Young’s scathing indictment of the south as detailed in his song “Southern Man:), “Free Bird,” Whipping Post,” and “Devil Went Down to Georgia” became anthems of sorts that fully fueled a southern rock renaissance.
Other artists such as Creedence Clearwater Revival, Delaney and Bonnie, Leon Russell, and Tony Joe White could be said to have contributed to that intrinsic effort as well, although they weren’t necessarily categorized as “Southern Rock” per se. It was the founding of Capricorn Records and the efforts of manager and visionary Phil Walden that helped propel it to national prominence while making it a staple sound on radio, in concerts and on festival stages world-wide.
Nevertheless, Charlie Starr, lead singer and guitarist of Blackberry Smoke downplays his band’s connection to that musical movement. “If people include us as part of that heritage, that’s an honor,” he said. “I personally don’t give that kind of thing a lot of thought. We just do what we do, ya know?”
Starr said that the band’s actual influences span Hank Williams and Bill Monroe to the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, which in itself, actually encompasses a lot of southern terrain. Yet he also gives credit to the impact Southern Rock continues to have on concert audiences, even today. “It’s music that feels good,” he said. “It makes you feel the things you love.”
It certainly seems to have had that effect on the people who swarm to the Shed for the band’s yearly multi-night stand. “The first time we played there, we opened for our friends, Cross Canadian Railroad,” Starr said. “I wanna say it was 2007 or 2008. We were instantly befriended by (owner) Scott Maddux and his great folks there. It has just turned into an annual ‘family reunion’ type of thing over the years, and we really look forward to it.”
In that regard, Starr credits the crowds who turn up year after year for elevating that enthusiasm. “I’d say that the people who come to the Shed are truly fans,” Starr said. “They come not only for just the music, but for the entire experience of hanging out with everyone else … including friends and family.”
Asked what surprises the band might have in store this time around, Starr demurred.
“I can’t tell you,” he replied. “Haha.”
