It’s not a stretch to credit John Cherry’s 21 years in the Air Force for the realization of the latest stage musical by the Blount County children’s theater troupe Primary Players.
Cherry — a Blount County resident who serves as vice president of Leadership Knoxville — has served as the Primary Players artistic director for almost 16 years, shortly after retiring from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel. While the organization certainly has faced its share of challenges over the years, nothing has been more formidable than COVID-19, and in preparing “Mary Poppins Jr.” for this weekend’s stage debut, Cherry and his team found themselves relying on the precision and organization that’s a hallmark of military training.
“It’s been a challenge, but we have been rehearsing since October,” Cherry told The Daily Times recently. “We had originally planned to produce the play in January, hoping that COVID would go in the right direction, but it turned out to be the wrong direction, so we throttled back on our rehearsal schedule, and for a month we did nothing but Zoom rehearsals and worked on dialects.
“The kids have been incredibly malleable and flexible, and they’ve just rolled with the punches, because it’s been a challenge getting all 36 cast members together and to rehearse in time for the opening (this evening, April 22) at Faith Promise Church’s Blount County campus.”
The Faith Promise staff, Cherry added, has been an exemplary presenting partner: After Wednesday night services, they’ve rearranged the sanctuary to accommodate Primary Players, and they jump in after Saturday night’s show to prepare it for Sunday worship.
“They’ve been amazing, and we’ve challenged our families, after we get done on Saturday nights, to leave it like we weren’t even there,” Cherry said. “We want to strike everything, from costumes to makeup to props, and leave no footprint, so they can still have their Sunday services.”
Since 2005, Primary Players has provided budding thespians with an outlet to do local theater — and when Cherry joined the organization that was founded by Nikki Andrews in 2005, the mission became doing it in a way that was as close to professional as possible. From the beginning, the founders had no interest in doing theater for the sake of posing kids in cute costumes: They wanted to teach them the craft of theater, and in so doing nurture natural talent that might pursue it beyond childhood.
That was, after all, what happened to Cherry: He spent time in Blount County as a kid, when his family moved here too late for baseball tryouts, and so he enrolled in an acting class by former Maryville College summer theatrical productions professor Tom Jones. Even during his two-plus decades in the Air Force, Cherry was involved in theater, and since coming back to East Tennessee, he’s acted in dramas, comedies and musicals for a number of different troupes.
Few acting roles provide him with more personal satisfaction, however, than mentoring children who are now young adults — like Josiah Mustaleski, who plays the role of Bert in the company’s production of “Mary Poppins,” and Zoe Stiles, who landed the title role itself.
“The stage play was written in 2004, at which point the development had already begun for (the sequel) ‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ so what you’ll see are some hints from ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and from the traditional ‘Mary Poppins’ film from the ’60s,” Cherry said.
And then there are sections unique to the stage musical (given the “Jr.” tag because it’s adapted for younger voices, larger casts and shorter attention spans by youthful theater-goers).
“Instead of the animated section during ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,’ they visit Mrs. Corry’s vocabulary shop,” he said. “She sells letters and words and phrases in her shop, and she’s a very quirky character with a very quirky clientele — including Mary Poppins — and she tells them you can create any word you want to, and then they create ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.’ There are some other things, like the storyline of Mrs. Banks being a suffragist is missing from this stage production, even though she’s still a very strong character, and there’s an expanded role for a bad nanny who comes in after Mary Poppins leaves the first time.”
In addition, he added, there are a few new songs that only those familiar with the musical will recognize. The choreography, however, might include a few familiar steps, thanks to Hilary Barrett. She originally worked with the Primary Players for last year’s pre-COVID production of “Wizard of Oz,” and her ability to bring both professionalism and enthusiasm to the stage has brought out the best in the actors, Cherry said.
“Hilary just did a tremendous job again, and the kids are just crushing the choreography,” he said. “They have so much energy.”
As do the parents and volunteer staff members of the organization, all of whom have pitched in to pull off a production by child and teen actors in a manner that’s as safe as possible for everyone involved. While tickets are limited, the company will present “Mary Poppins Jr.” over the course of two weekends to give those who want to attend plenty of opportunities to do so if certain nights sell out. Audience members will be asked to wear masks and stay seated with their assigned family pods, and behind-the-scenes safety measures will be enforced as well, Cherry said.
“We have told them we would like to perform without masks or face shields, but if any family wants their child to be masked or shielded during the performance, that is OK,” he said. “We’re making it a personal choice, and with some families, everybody but the child has been vaccinated, so they feel pretty good about things. But as soon as they get off stage, we’ll have protocols in place to keep them separated and a nice, big hallway where they can go sit apart from each other, and we’ll have masks on them when they’re not on stage.”
While the performances may be mask-free, however, the prep work has not been. Initial cast and parent meetings were held via the video app Zoom, and rehearsals either have been masked or conducted outdoors in a socially distanced manner. Primary Players also applied for a DENSO grant of donated face shields, which were donated by the company, and Dr. Amber Luhn, whose son is part of the production, made herself available for consultation whenever organizers had COVID-related questions or concerns.
“We’ve been able to ask her questions whenever we’ve had concerns, and we’ve been blessed,” Cherry said. “She’s been very gracious with her advice. Safety is already paramount with our shows, because we don’t want anybody to get hurt. This year it’s even more paramount, because we don’t want to be the reason someone gets sick.”
Part of that aforementioned precision planning, however, involved making contingencies for COVID-related emergencies. For the first time, the troupe has designated understudies for the lead roles, in case illness — COVID or otherwise — prevents one of the main cast members from being a part of the production. In addition, Cherry has taken advantage of other absences — the recent William Blount High School production of “Romeo and Juliet,” for example, which pulled away a couple of Primary Players actors — to impart some theatrical knowledge to the rest of the cast.
“We’ve been working with actors to make them familiar with the concept of covering — teaching them to solve problems in the run-up to the show and figuring out how we cover for someone who can’t make it,” he said. For the understudies, we have rehearsed those actors in those roles on occasion, but we’ve also had other kids step in, maybe with script in hand — which is OK, because it’s not professional theater. It’s still kids’ theater, and I think the audience will be OK if a kid has to carry a script.”
All of it amounts to good practice with problem-solving skills, which makes Primary Players more than an assemblage of kids doing sing-alongs to canned music from familiar Broadway musicals, Cherry said.
“These are great problem-solving concepts for youth to learn, and it’s just another example of how theater teaches practical concepts through the practice of the art,” Cherry said. “In teaching them to cover the space, they learn how to remove the space (where an absent actor would normally be standing), or to just leave it blank because of where the choreography is. It just teaches them to be more flexible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.