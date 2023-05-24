Over the course of its ongoing evolution, Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the world most innovative and imaginative music festivals in the world. That’s due not only to a remarkably eclectic array of international artists and performers, but also to the foresight and enthusiasm of its organizers and particularly the person in charge, its founder, Ashley Capps.
Capps, of course, honed his skills as the head of AC Entertainment, East Tennessee’s leading concert promotion organization. After making his start as a Knoxville music promoter in the ‘70s, he founded AC Entertainment in 1991 and went on to establish a number of prominent festivals, among them Bonnaroo, Forecastle, and, of course, Big Ears.
After selling the company to Live Nation, one of the country’s foremost concert organizations, in 2020, Capps chose to devote himself entirely to producing and promoting Big Ears. The focus was so strong in fact that Big Ears became not only a much anticipated annual event — with several related concerts taking place around it as well — but also the name of the parent company Capps now heads. AC Entertainment still exists as an entity within the Live Nation umbrella, but Capps is no longer part of it.
“Live Nation wanted me to stay on in a consulting role, which I agreed to do,” Capps recalls. “But then covid hit, and after sitting through that, and then trying to determine if there was a way I could be useful, I finally realized, that for me, it was time to move on. So ultimately, I left AC Entertainment and Live Nation in the spring of 2021. My first day, outside of Live Nation was April 1 of 2021.”
He hasn’t been idle since. Big Ears has several events lined up for the weekend. A Friday concert by world-renown cellist Yo Yo Ma will take place in World’s Fair Park, while a community festival featuring a variety of booths, attractions and select musical performances will be held on the adjoining lawn. In addition, a pair of shows will take place at the Bijou Theater — a concert by renowned singer, mandolin player and Punch Brother band member Chris Thile which happens this evening followed by a Saturday performance by award-winning artist and activist Rhiannon Giddens on Saturday.
All the events are billed under the umbrella of the theme “Our Common Nature,” a continuation of Yo Yo Ma’s multi-year, multi-location project which brings together communities from Maine to Hawaii in order to explore the many ways in which culture connects people to the natural world and to one another. Ma’s guests will include Giddens, Thile, bassist Edgar Meyer, and renowned artist Amythyst Kiah, among several others. Storytellers, poets, puppeteers, and dancers will also take part in what’s being billed as a carefully curated, multi-faceted Appalachian celebration. The event, taking place on Saturday, will also highlight regional foods, arts and crafts, storytelling, square dancing, music making, and more.
“I have talked to Yo Yo Ma’s team for several years about the idea of him performing at Big Ears, but it had never come to fruition, primarily because his schedule was so far ahead of ours,” Capps said. “His normal concert schedule is often booked several years in advance. So those conversations have never quite came to fruition. But this event has instead.”
Like assorted other offerings Capps and company have presented in the recent past, the Out Common Nature event is a stand-alone event, although there’s a thematic tie to Big Ears that’s carefully maintained.
“It’s definitely a completely independent event,” Capps said. “We’ve occasionally done like three or four events outside the Big Ears weekend thus far. And most of those were post covid, when we were easing our way back into doing live shows. But this particular event emerged from discussions that started really almost exactly a year ago, with Yo Yo Ma, who was interested in using music and culture to bring communities together, and celebrate their shared experience in a region within the natural world. He was at Mammoth Cave in Kentucky. He was in the New River Gorge in West Virginia. He’s been at the Grand Canyon. He’s been in Acadia. So this has been an ongoing project for him.”
Ultimately, Ma’s quest brought him to East Tennessee.
“About a year ago, he focused on the Smoky Mountains,” Capps said. “I was fortunate enough to be invited to two days of conversations involving members of the Park Service, members of the Cherokee Nation, and various communities throughout Appalachia, including storytellers, musicians, scientists, poets, and others who talked about their experience of living in this region. There was no clear purpose for it beyond bringing people together in conversation. But a few weeks after that, I was asked if I would be willing to work with Yo Yo and his team, and create an event that took some of the ideas that emerged from these conversations, and bring them to a larger audience. And so this is what Our Common Nature is all about.”
At that point, the concept began taking on a life of its own.
When we started talking about what this could look like, we gathered in the mountains, and so started planning this event,” Capps continued. “The concert at the World’s Fair Park was definitely going to be the centerpiece and we began thinking about guests. Because Edgar Meyers, Rhiannon Giddens and Chris Thile have been Yo Yo’s longtime collaborators, it came together organically. And frankly, there were so many ideas that we discussed that we would love to have had as part of this program. But it has to wait for another time, because you can’t do everything.”
As it was, the concept grew to be far bigger than simply a performance. “It certainly aspires to be far more than just a concert,” Capps said. “It’s really about different communities who share life in this region of the country coming together and interacting, experiencing what one another has to offer and what one another’s experiences of living in this region are. The idea is to learnfrom those experiences and collaborate in the future. What happens on stage is hopefully just the catalyst for the audience to engage further, and many of the ideas that are expressed and discussed can be the impetus for future collaborations.”
That’s where the other elements come into play.
“We’ll have workshops, booths, discussions of all kinds,” Capps said. “There’s going to be square dancing, there’s going to be art, gardening workshops. There’s going to be drumming and a tremendous array of activities taking place. There will be a free village. We’ll be utilizing both lawns of the World’s Fair park. On one side is where the ticketed concert will happen. But we’re also creating what we’re calling a community village, which is on the north lawn of World’s Fair Park. And that’s where a lot of the food and a lot of the activities will be, as well as other performances.”
That portion of the proceedings will be free to the public. “We’re going to live stream the concert,” Capps added. “So there will be a video screen on the stage in the community village area, and for those who do not have tickets to the concert, they’ll be able to watch the concert taking place right next door, live on that video screen on the North Lawn. Yo Yo wants, and we all want, for it to be something that is completely accessible to everyone.”
Capps said that it’s that spirit of community which continues to inspires him personally as well as professionally.
“I’ve had the tremendous privilege to be able to do what I do, and to be able to do it in my hometown,” he said. “I’m very grateful for the teams that I’ve had around me that have supported me over the years and made it possible to do these things. Knoxville has sometimes been a challenging city, but it’s also been a very welcoming city. And it’s really offered me an extraordinary array of opportunities. I’m grateful for that. And it’s still a thrill to do it, even though I’ve been at this for 44 years. The opportunity to be able to do a festival on the level of Big Ears and to work with an artist on the level of a Yo Yo Ma is unbelievable. Those are still pinch-me moments for me as well. That’s what keeps me going. It’s what keeps the juices flowing.”
